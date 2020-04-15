R2C Inc CEO Robert R Wilson on how they are Supporting US Warfighters

In an interview with CEOCFO Magazine, R2C Inc President, & CEO Robert R Wilson discusses how they are Providing the Highest Quality, Responsive Solutions

HUNTSVILLE, ALABAMA, US, April 15, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- CEOCFO Magazine, an independent business and investor publication that highlights important technologies and companies, today announced an interview (https://www.ceocfointerviews.com/r2cinc20.html) with Robert R Wilson, President and CEO of R2C Inc, a Service-Disabled Veteran Owned Small Business (SDVOSB) headquartered in Huntsville, AL. “Our Mission is to provide the highest quality products and services to our clients to ensure our Warfighters receive the most advanced, technologically superior tools to perform their mission by which they defend our freedom and our way of life.” Mr. Wilson continues “We are a full-service aviation and defense company, so we have done everything from maintenance on an aircraft, to high end engineering working with highly technical solutions and unique elements to perform aircraft modifications as well as providing solutions on high-end missile systems and manufacturing.”

An accompanying video (https://www.youtube.com/embed/1tTdprQyEL0 ) and PDF (http://r2c-inc.com/assets/pdf/20200202_R2C%20Cap_Short.pdf ) further details the strengths of the R2C team and their capabilities.

As Mr. Wilson explained in the interview, "One of our Primary Customers is the US Army Aviation Missile Command (AMCOM). In support of our Government Customer we have provided engineering and logistical support to every US Army aviation platform to include Grey Eagle UAVs. Several of these platforms have been flying for decades and are always in need of modifications to keep them up-to-date with advanced technology. Our work advances the platform through engineering and then ensures that documentation is updated so that the platform can be maintained and sustained.” When asked if R2C supports other branches of the military Mr. Wilson noted, “We have had the opportunity to support the Navy, Air Force, and Marine Corps as well. We worked with the USAF to help overcome an obsolescence issue with the B-52. As you might imagine, an aircraft that has been in service since 1955 has been upgraded and retrofitted multiple times. Obviously, the avionics systems and mechanisms that are on-board are significantly different than when it first entered service.”

In his interview he points to the creativity and innovation needed for success; “As far as what I want people to know about R2C, they need to understand just how good and how creative our people are and the focus they have on achieving the mission. When they are put in an environment that allows them to be innovative and come up with great ideas, they have the tendency to excel and exceed all expectations, simply put, if we can dream it we can do it.”

When asked how R2C has grown and transformed over the years Mr. Wilson responded, “In the beginning we were only able to offer an engineering solution that would then need to go to another organization to have it manufactured. We have invested in our company and increased our Manufacturing capabilities so that we can now greatly reduce the time required to go from Prototype to Full-Rate production.”

Explaining why what they do is so rewarding Mr. Wilson told CEOCFO's Senior Editor Lynn Fosse, "We are in the business of taking care of our Warfighters and the people and companies that support them. There is not a better job in the world.”





