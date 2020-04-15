INTIX Creates COVID-19 Relief Fund for Ticketing Professionals

/EIN News/ -- INDIANAPOLIS, April 15, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The International Ticketing Association (INTIX) today announced the establishment of the “INTIX Member COVID-19 Relief Fund” in partnership with the INTIX Board of Directors and Stewardship Circle. The Fund will offer a helping hand to ticketing professionals who are current INTIX members by providing a one-time USD$100 assistance award for whatever they may need – from groceries or a prescription to help paying a bill.



“During catastrophes like COVID-19, all we want to do is help,” says Maureen Andersen, President and CEO of INTIX. “This pandemic is wreaking absolute havoc throughout our beloved live entertainment industry and no area of the world, genre, event size or event type is unaffected. Throughout all this, ticketing professionals have been on the front lines. They are brilliantly representing their organizations in all levels of communication regarding events, postponements and cancellations while also shouldering the heavy lifting for reverse logistics such as refunds, refunds-turned-donations, exchanges and credits. At the same time, many of our colleagues, friends and co-workers are worrying and facing financial stability as they are laid off, furloughed or their jobs are eliminated. INTIX is coming together as a community to make a difference in the lives of our fellow professionals.”

“INTIX already views itself as more of a community or family than just an association,” says Derek Palmer, Chair of the INTIX Stewardship Circle, Past Chair of the INTIX Board of Directors and Chief Operations Officer for Qcue. “This is particularly proven by the dedication of our Stewardship Circle, which is made up of INTIX Past Chairs who continue to volunteer their time and experience to help out wherever they can. This is an opportunity to mobilize not only these resources but their extensive networks to help our extended frontline family.”

INTIX is not an advocacy or lobbying organization and front-line entertainment ticketing professionals are not part of any multi-national fundraising cause. The organization is aiming to change this through its INTIX Member COVID-19 Relief Fund.

“We are kicking off our Fund by seeking donations from across the entire live events industry – from constituencies, partners, friends, colleagues and by any other means possible,” says Andersen. “If you’re working in entertainment, have been helped by a ticketing professional or you’re a patron or fan who knows that the shows we love wouldn’t happen without ticketing, we welcome your gift to help INTIX members bridge their economic gaps. Any amount will help, and no donation is too little or too much. Simply put, we need the industry’s support, largesse and service more than ever before.”

INTIX will open applications for members as the INTIX Member COVID-19 Relief Fund grows. It will be a simple process, requiring only some basic information from the requesting member so that INTIX can process awards and track the granted funds. There will be no judgment on need and no proof of need will be required. Requests will be processed in order of receipt.

“If there has ever been a time for us to come together to support our community, that time is now. We have colleagues in need and every dollar we raise will go directly to help them,” says Andersen.

“As is witnessed each January during a week of learning, laughing, meeting new friends, and catching up with old friends at our annual conference, INTIX members are passionate about their industry. And what better way to show that passion than by giving back to our fellow brothers and sisters from all around the world during their biggest time of need,” says Anthony Esposito, Chair of the INTIX Board of Directors and VP of Ticket Operations for the Atlanta Braves. “This fund is an incredible opportunity for members to help out members during such an unsettling time of our lives.”

Please contact INTIX CEO Maureen Andersen to discuss lead-level gifts, matching gift commitments, anonymous gifts and/or virtual fundraising activities. One-time and recurring donations can also be made directly via https://bit.ly/2xWxDNQ .

The INTIX Member COVID-19 Relief Fund is being administered by INTIX, a registered 501(c)3 non-profit membership association.

About INTIX

The International Ticketing Association (INTIX) is a registered non-profit membership organization that connects entertainment professionals with the education, visionary thinking, innovation, tools and relationships they need to ignite and sustain success while delivering optimal customer experiences. The diverse and inclusive community is comprised of more than 1,000 members who work in ticketing, technology, marketing, fundraising, finance and sales across arts, sports and entertainment as well as a full range of public venues and institutions. INTIX members represent organizations from across the United States, Canada and 25 countries around the world. Learn more at INTIX.org.

