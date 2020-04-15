OPSANI INTRODUCES FREE CLOUD COST REDUCTION SERVICES FOR CLOUD APPS

Project “Vital” Helps Companies Lower Cloud Bills By Up to 70 Percent at No Cost for Three Months

/EIN News/ -- Redwood City, CA - April 15, 2020, April 15, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Opsani, the leading provider of AI-driven optimization for cloud applications, today introduced Project Vital, a new service that offers Opsani’s cloud optimization capability for free for the next three months to help companies lower their cloud bills during the economic slowdown. Opsani works with companies to reduce costs by up to 70 percent through cloud optimization while meeting customer-set performance goals.

Opsani cloud optimization (CO) deploys ML algorithms to optimize cloud applications and infrastructure and uses AI to autonomously adjust runtime configurations so that applications execute most efficiently at varying traffic profiles. Those automatic efficiencies ensure cloud applications deliver the optimal cost and user experience.

Opsani optimizes services on Kubernetes, EC2, Azure, GCP and any other cloud platforms to get the lowest cost possible while delivering the performance that customers demand.

Opsani is offering Project Vital for up to four Kubernetes production services per customer at no charge for the next three months. Due to high demand and to make the most meaningful economic impact in the current uncertain times, Opsani asks that companies taking advantage of the offer have a minimum of $100K monthly cloud compute expenditure. Opsani may expand or extend this program in response to the continuing market malaise.

To optimize cloud apps, Opsani measures a service’s baseline to learn how both the application and its environment perform. As the AI service runs, Opsani ML engines tune performance parameters until the application and the environment are delivering the Opsani Best service mark, the lowest operational cost for that service.

“We’ve never experienced such a dramatic and immediate slowdown to our economic engine, and no sector has been spared. We believe technology has a key role to play in mitigating the huge and dynamic changes to our economy,” said Ross Schibler, CEO and Co-founder, Opsani. “We have a tool that provides services providers immediate relief from cloud bills. We want to be part of the recovery solution by offering our services for free to companies that need to immediately cut costs so they can keep people employed.”

To inquire about Project Vital and assess eligibility, please go to https://www.opsani.com/vital.

Opsani is the leading provider of AI-driven optimization for cloud applications. Opsani offers the first automated cloud optimization service to simultaneously reduce costs and improve performance. Opsani uses AI to automatically adjust resources and parameters across the full application stack to continuously maximize efficiency and deliver a better customer experience. Plugins for Kubernetes, AWS, Azure and GCP customers are available for GitHub, Terraform, Jenkins, Spinnaker, Wavefront, Datadog, SignalFX, Prometheus, Splunk and New Relic. Opsani customers report savings up to 70 percent on their cloud spend and more than 200 percent increases in performance per dollar—overnight. Go to https://opsani.com/product/

