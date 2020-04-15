Coronavirus - Kenya: Case Update
12 people have fully recovered and been discharged
53 total recoveries
1 new fatality today
10 total fatalities
2366 people tested
1911 released
455 under follow upDistributed by APO Group on behalf of Ministry of Health, Kenya.
