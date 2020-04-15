Pinpoint Debuts First Engineering Operations Dashboard

New product contextualizes, analyzes and forecasts work so engineers can do more of what they love

Software engineers, and the products they build, are the driving force behind the economy. To execute their daily work, engineers require a massive toolbox for coding, testing, and deploying products. While all of these development tools are extremely useful, they’ve created inordinate complexity and inefficiency for the individual people, teams, and companies making software every day. Pinpoint’s goal is to improve the business of making software from start to finish. It unifies all engineering activity in a single, contextual view, solving collaboration issues caused by data silos and disparate tools. Pinpoint’s data science analyzes all activity to understand how a team’s work is getting done across sprints and projects to help engineers identify what needs attention, resolve bottlenecks, manage risk, and plan more efficiently.

“Engineering teams shouldn’t have to waste time switching between countless tabs and tools to execute their work. We want to empower teams to focus on doing what they love: building great products. We’re determined to give engineers a solution they can’t imagine doing their jobs without,” said Jeff Haynie, CEO of Pinpoint. “A lot of companies say that they simplify work, but we’re building something totally different. We don’t just aggregate data. We take that extra step to answer ‘what next?’ so you have more time to get your real work done. And it’s all in one, easy to navigate dashboard.”

Pinpoint integrates with the tools engineers already use every day – like Jira, Azure TFS, GitLab, Github, and BitBucket – to show relevant activity across their company, team, and people. Engineers no longer have to jump between tabs and products to see and interact with issue management content and source code repository details. Teams can drill down into the specifics of an issue or pull request and see combined content from all third-party integrations within Pinpoint directly. Additionally, Pinpoint provides a holistic, interactive view of how work is getting done, called Issue Workflow, to improve or reinforce processes based on the data from your team’s tools.

“Now more than ever, it’s critical to help engineers rethink how they actually do their work and accelerate digital collaboration,” says Haynie. “It’s one thing to manage 100 engineers in the same building and it’s another thing entirely to manage 100 engineers in 100 different places. Think of the remote work options for most jobs – Google Drive, Slack, Zoom, etc. – they don’t suffice for software development. Engineers need specialty tools for themselves, and as it stands, the industry is about 10 years behind.”

Empowering engineers to do what they do best will lead to more productive teams and faster product innovation. Today’s offering is the first step in creating an entirely new and efficient software development ecosystem. In short order, Pinpoint will connect with all tools across the software development life cycle – from planning and deployment to monitoring and response systems.



About Pinpoint

Pinpoint® improves the process of making software by enhancing the operations of engineering teams. Pinpoint contextualizes, analyzes and forecasts work across existing tools so engineers can do more of what they love – build great products. By providing teams with a unified way to view and simplify their work, Pinpoint increases productivity and speeds up innovation. For more information, visit pinpoint.com .

