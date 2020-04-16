Mike Stog Photography Donates Advertising-Worthy Marketing Photos

Mike Stog in his studio Start in 3 Easy Steps Mike Stog Photography

Local Photographer Launches FREE Studio-Shot Food and Product Image Packages

In an attempt to help, I am donating food and product image packages to assist in boosting their marketing presence.” — Mike Stog

COLUMBIA, MARYLAND, UNITED STATES, April 16, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Mike Stog Photography, an Washington, D.C. / Baltimore based advertising photography production company, proudly announces the Food for Thought campaign to support businesses during the pandemic. The Food for Thought campaign helps local and small businesses increase and improve the visibility of their curbside pickup, delivery and other services during the new normal for restaurants.

“Small businesses need our help now more than ever. I recognized the challenges they’re facing when trying to market their service offerings with the new restrictions of the pandemic. In an attempt to help, I am donating food and product image packages to assist in boosting their marketing presence,” said Mike Stog, Founder of Mike Stog Photography. “In a time when people can’t taste, touch or smell the merchandise before they buy it – we have to help them imagine.”

Mike Stog Photography’s Food for Thought campaign provides a FREE, 3-image, studio-shot and advertising-worthy food and product image package to help businesses with their new marketing strategies. Mike Stog’s production studio is equipped with top of the line cameras, lighting and creative production techniques.

In today’s fast-paced world, the imagery representing your company needs to bring time to a halt. With one image and mere microseconds to make that first impression, Mike Stog Photography strategically delivers the urgency and passion of company messaging.

“These images can be used to encourage purchases of restaurant-made meals or beverage kits, promote purchasing gift cards, shopping for merchandise or even encouraging followers to post a positive review on Google or Facebook. Liking, sharing or posting on social media takes minimal effort with the potential to make a major impact for restaurants,” said Stog. “We hope our Food for Thought campaign will provide a solution to unlock different ways to help vulnerable local restaurants buy themselves more time.”

Mike Stog is making the process as easy and safe as possible for business owners in three simple steps:

Step 1 – Send your food or products via mail or arrange with the team for pick-up or drop off.

Step 2 – The team will creatively photograph your food or products in their studio to produce high quality images.

Step 3 – The high-resolution images will be delivered via email with a private link for download and marketing use.

For more information on Mike Stog Photography or to participate in the Food for Thought campaign, visit www.mikestog.com/foodforthought. Please reach out to Mike Stog at 202-656-0461 or mike@mikestog.com if you’re interested in getting started.

Watch the video press release here: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=0huvvE0Fg10

About Mike Stog Photography

Mike Stog is a Washington D.C. / Baltimore based advertising photographer, director and producer. Mike has made it his life’s goal to be as creative as possible. As a location-based photographer and director, Stog specializes in on-location shoots all over the world as well as local and regional assignments in the Washington D.C. / Baltimore corridor. Some of Mike’s clients include the USA Olympic Bobsled/Skeleton Team, Chevrolet, GMC, United State Air Force, Nemetcheck North America, HGTV Canada, S.A.F.E (NFL Security), Trex Co., Kennametal and the Department of Homeland Security.

