Sysco Donates 13.5 Million Meals In Four Weeks

Company Continues Focused, Global Community Response Effort In Support of Vulnerable, Food-Insecure Citizens

/EIN News/ -- HOUSTON, April 15, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, Sysco announced it has donated more than 13.5 million meals over the last four weeks across the global regions where it operates as part of its community response strategy to the COVID-19 pandemic.



Working closely with suppliers, customers and government entities, along with key partners like Feeding America in the U.S., Second Harvest in Canada and FareShare in the U.K. and Ireland, among others in Europe, the Company continues to find new ways to address increasing food insecurity and the added constraints on the supply chain and food systems during these challenging, unprecedented times.

Sysco’s four-pronged community response strategy supports food redistribution efforts across the global supply chain, including product donations, direct delivery to food banks and other hunger relief organizations, the loaning of refrigerated trucks and facility storage space to increase capacity for local food distribution, and volunteer and staffing support for mobile distribution efforts.

“We’re pleased to be able to contribute so significantly at a time of unprecedented need. Once our team activated its product donation strategy, they worked to quickly refine and implement the broad-based approach allowing us to provide millions of meals to vulnerable citizens across the communities we serve,” said Neil Russell, Sysco’s vice president, corporate affairs.

In the coming days and weeks, the Company will continue to assess product inventory systemwide that will be identified for donation; coordinate transportation and logistics support to address capacity constraints; and support mobile pantry and drive-through distribution models.

Russell concluded, ”I am incredibly proud and inspired every day by the partnership, innovation, agility and compassion our associates around the world continue to demonstrate during this time of crisis. Our ability to think creatively and act quickly has enabled us to support and respond to our customers and communities in the most dynamic and helpful ways.”

Sysco is the global leader in selling, marketing and distributing food products to restaurants, healthcare and educational facilities, lodging establishments and other customers who prepare meals away from home. Its family of products also includes equipment and supplies for the foodservice and hospitality industries. With more than 69,000 associates, the company operates more than 320 distribution facilities worldwide and serves more than 650,000 customer locations.

For more information, visit www.sysco.com

