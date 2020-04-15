New 911 Turbo S: the ideal aerodynamic setup for every driving situation
Current Press releases
New 911
Turbo S: the ideal aerodynamic setup for every driving situation
Porsche Active Aerodynamics (PAA) in detail: extended control strategy and additional functions
Stuttgart
. More powerful, dynamic and comfortable than ever before: the new 911
“No other sports car reacts to different situations with such aerodynamic flexibility as the new 911
The active cooling air flaps are new. Together with the variable front spoiler lip as well as the extending and tilting rear wing, the new top-of-the-range model therefore features three active aerodynamic components. On top of the basic aerodynamic configurations of the 911
PAA has also been extended to include a Wet Mode function, which moves the aerodynamic balance towards the rear axle for greater driving stability in wet road conditions, as well as the airbrake function, which produces higher drag and greater downforce in the event of full braking at high speed and therefore results in a shorter braking distance and greater driving stability. PAA is also used for adaptation to the changed air flow around the vehicle when the sliding roof or convertible top is open. This means that there are a total of eight different aerodynamic configurations, which are each described by a specific combination of the active aerodynamic components.
Improvements have not just been made in adaptation to the specific requirements in driving operation, but also as regards the aerodynamic properties themselves: the newly designed active front spoiler and rear wing have increased the downforce by 15 percent to guarantee enhanced driving stability and dynamics at higher speeds. The maximum downforce in the Performance position (Sport Plus mode activated) is now around 170 kg.
The drag coefficient (cd) of the 911
The cooling air flaps: continuously adjustable The newly developed controlled cooling air flaps permit a lower drag and thus reduced fuel consumption. The flaps are located in the right and left air intakes of the front apron. They are continuously adjustable and control the cooling air throughput through the radiators.
An intelligent energy management system is responsible for achieving a balance between the current cooling requirement, the electric power required to operate the radiator fan and the aerodynamic benefit of the cooling air flaps. As a result, the cooling air flaps are closed as far as possible from a driving speed of 70 km/h. This achieves a consumption benefit in daily driving operation.
As from a speed of 150 km/h, the flaps open linearly to achieve the optimum aerodynamic balance at high speed. Priority is also given to driving dynamics and the cooling air flaps are thus opened when the Sport, Sport Plus and Wet driving modes are active and when
The front spoiler: pneumatic actuation of individual segments
The active front spoiler of the 911
• In the basic position, the spoiler lip is completely retracted and is fixed in posi-tion by the preload of the elastomer and by magnets on the underbody of the 911
The control unit and air compressor are installed at the side of the luggage compartment. The pneumatic module is more compact than on the predecessor. The luggage compartment therefore has three litres more capacity. The variable front spoiler lip also increases the front overhang angle and contributes to everyday usability: the ground clearance is higher in the basic position, and is therefore suitable for parking manoeuvres or driving over speed bumps (sleeping policemen).
The rear wing: now with even more functions
Lightweight construction is used on the rear wing: the distinctive
Depending on the driving modes, there are now additional positions as well as the familiar Speed and Performance positions:
• The Eco position with retracted wing is now available over a large speed range so that the vehicle can be driven with minimum drag. • The Performance II position with reduced angle of attack for speeds above 260 km/h reduces drag and decreases the load on the tyres on the rear axle: this made it possible to avoid increasing the tyre pressure. The advantage of these measures is high tyre potential in terms of longitudinal and lateral dynamics for driving performance and particularly sporty vehicle operation, such as on race tracks. Everyday usability and driving comfort also benefit from the adapted tyre pressure. • In the second new wing position Wet, the wing is well-extended but is not yet tilted. In combination with the completely retracted front spoiler lip, the aerodynamic balance is shifted towards the rear axle when Wet mode is activated. The result is higher rear-end and driving stability, ensuring greater safety on wet road surfaces.
The new functions: Wet mode and airbrake With the new Wet mode, the focus is on driving stability in wet conditions. If the sensors equipped as standard in the front wheel housings detect a significantly wet road surface due to spray that is swirled up, a corresponding message is displayed to the driver in the instrument cluster. The driver can then manually activate Wet mode by means of a rotary switch on the steering wheel. In addition to the above-described adaptation of the aerodynamic components, all relevant control systems are also set to maximum driving stability.
The new airbrake function is activated automatically in the event of full braking at high speeds. The front spoiler and rear wing are then moved to the Performance position. The higher drag and increased downforce can reduce the braking dis-tance. Driving stability is also improved during braking.
The control strategy: wide aerodynamic spread Configurations at a glance:
|Front spoiler lip
|Rear wing
|Position/ function
|Driving mode
|Speed
|Outer segments
|Middle segment
|Extension height
|Tilt angle
|Basic position/ Eco
|retracted
|retracted
|0
|Speed
|Normal
|from 180 km/h
|extended
|retracted
|medium- high
|0
|Sport
|Performance I
|Sport Plus
|from 15 km/h
|extended
|high
|large
|Performance II
|Sport Plus
|from 260 km/h
|extended
|high
|medium
|Wet
|Wet
|from 15 km/h
|retracted
|high
|0
|Airbrake
|extended
|high
|large
In addition to the basic positions explained above, the PAA also reacts to opening of the sliding roof or convertible top. A distinction is therefore made between seven rear wing positions. Different equipment variants are also taken into account in the configurations for the individual positions. The control strategy also allows for whether the car is a
The aerodynamic innovations of
• As early as 1971,
Further information, film and photo material in the
The consumption and CO2 emission values were calculated according to the new Worldwide Harmo-nised Light Vehicle Test Procedure (WLTP). The NEDC values derived from this must continue to be specified for the time being. These values cannot be compared with the values calculated on the ba-sis of the previously used NEDC test.
Further information on the official fuel consumption and official, specific CO2 emissions of new pas-senger cars is available in the publication entitled “Guidelines on fuel consumption, CO2 emissions and power consumption of new passenger cars”, which is available free of charge from all sales out-lets and from Deutsche Automobil Treuhand GmbH (DAT).
911
4/15/2020
Further information and pictures for journalists and media representatives can be found on the
EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.