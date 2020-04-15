PTO MEMBERS UNITE TO LAUNCH PTO Hub

PTO Members

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, April 15, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Professional Triathletes Organisation and its professionals today announced the launch of the PTO Hub, a central location for content generated by PTO members to support, encourage and inspire in these uncertain times. The PTO Hub showcases the world’s top professional triathletes reaching out through a combination of video, podcasts, live chats and interactive virtual exhibitions, and is designed to be a source of support, encouragement and inspiration.Charles Adamo, PTO Chairman commented, “The PTO and its professionals appreciate that in this current environment people are rightfully focused on the immediate health and economic concerns that the COVID-19 situation has raised. This is not a time to compete, but to band together to support one another. The fear and anxiety surrounding COVID-19 is real and understandable, and of course, we do not purport to have many answers. Like other self-employed people in the economy, professional triathletes have found themselves unemployed and dealing with financial uncertainty. As previously announced, the PTO was able to provide some assistance in these circumstances by paying out $2,500,000 to 200 professional triathletes. In response to the PTO’s action in helping athletes, the professionals wanted to find a way to use their talents and expertise to help others. To add a triathlon spin to an old saying, ‘When life gives you aid, make an aid station.’”Tim O’Donnell, Co-President of the PTO, put it this way, “Sport has a unique power to unite and inspire people, as professionals we have traditionally done this through our racing. However, with the season on hold, we have realized that we can do more. Through the PTO Hub we have come together to volunteer our expertise and experience in an effort to unite and inspire in a new and unique way. The athletes are grateful for the PTO’s support and can’t wait to pay in forward by supporting the triathlon community with the PTO Hub.”Two-time Olympic gold medal winner and PTO Board Member Alistair Brownlee, commented, “Exercise is a vital element of both physical and mental health, and it is especially important at this time. We hope that the PTO Hub will encourage and inspire people to be active in a responsible way.”Athletes from around the globe, like Jan Frodeno, Alistair Brownlee, Lionel Sanders, Lucy Charles-Barclay, Daniela Ryf, Sebastian Kienle, Sarah Crowley, Anne Haug, Tim O’Donnell, Holly Lawrence and all of their PTO colleagues, will be joined by well-known multisport media pundits Bob Babbitt, Till Shenck, Stef Hanson, Greg Bennett and others, and the occasional celebrity contributor, and will look to provide the triathlon community with a home to support one another.To find out more visit ptohub.orgContacts:Jane Hansom –– CommunicationsProfessional Triathletes Organisationjane.hansom@protriathletes.orgAbout The Professional Triathletes OrganisationThe Professional Triathletes Organisation is a not-for-profit entity representing the body of professional triathletes and seeks to showcase the passion, talents, determination, struggles and achievements of the dedicated professionals who strive to realise the highest levels of the sport and inspire all those who are a part of the triathlon community.

