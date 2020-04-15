Davies & Associates Establishes Debt Collection & Bankruptcy Practice to Support Indian Businesses in Covid-I9 Downturn

Mark Davies, Global Chairman, Davies & Associates Davies & Associates Logo

Indian businesses should not lose out simply because they are dealing with a different business culture, especially one as complex as the United States

“The Indian clients I speak to are surprised at how much support is available in the United States, and, if anything, it is spurring people to act on their plans to expand their business to America".” — Mark Davies, Global Chairman, Davies & Associates

NEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, April 15, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- Davies & Associates has helped hundreds of Indians establish or expand their businesses to the United States over the past decade. Now the firm is adapting its service provision to help these businesses through the Coronavirus-related downturn.D&A’s Debt Collection and Bankruptcy Group targets not only Indian -diaspora businesses in the United States, but also businesses in India that might need support collecting debts anywhere in the world. With offices spanning the globe, D&A is able to help with debt collection in countries as far afield as Italy, Australia, the United Kingdom, and Japan.“Indian businesses deserve to be paid for the goods and services they have already provided in good faith” said D&A’s global chairman Mark Davies. “Dealing with a different business culture, especially one as complex as the United States, can be a challenge, so it is important to seek help from a reliable law firm which understands both Indian and American business practices”.D&A has already successfully helped Indian firms collect international debts. For example, an internationally renowned fashion-design company was owed a large sum of money from a New York based clothing retailer and design company. With manufacturing headquarters in India, the client successfully engaged Davies & Associates for settling the outstanding debt, and to successfully represent the US subsidiary interests with regards to the breach of contract.D&A’s creditor services are also available to Indians seeking payment of debt domestically, within India. The firm has a team of Indian associates, as well as offices in Mumbai, New Delhi and Bangalore to service our Indian clients.D&A’s new Debt & Bankruptcy Practice Group targets Indian businesses and entrepreneurs at an early stage of the economic crisis before the need for extreme measures. The firm is currently advising clients on the various support measures available in the United States, Italy, India, the United Kingdom, and elsewhere, to keep firms afloat as the pandemic progresses.Inevitably, some firms may need to explore bankruptcy options. It is always advisable, where possible, to engage an attorney at an early stage, well before the need for bankruptcy arises. By starting the conversation now, there may be ways to avoid bankruptcy altogether.India’s nascent bankruptcy system is modelled on the United States, which offers wide-ranging options for distressed firms. Bankruptcy need not be terminal, and it is possible to declare bankruptcy under certain sections of the United States Bankruptcy Code yet continue trading.“By engaging with an attorney at an early stage in this downturn, Indian businesses and entrepreneurs are able to explore all their options globally and come out the other side intact,” Mark Davies said, “The Indian clients I speak to are surprised at how much support is available in the United States, and, if anything, it is spurring people to act on their plans to expand their business to America”.There are multiple options for Indians looking to open a business in the United States. The L-1 visa allows an Indians to set up a US branch of their existing business and move there to manage it. The E-2 visa allows a person to set-up a brand-new business or buy into an off-the-shelf franchise. To become eligible for this visa, Indians must first become citizens of an E-2 Treaty country like Grenada in the West Indies. D&A has helped Indian clients obtain E-2 visas in this manner. The EB-5 investor visa requires a $900,000 investment for a Green Card, which offers the greatest freedom to pursue your business interests in America.



