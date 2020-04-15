iMedia Announces $4 Million Equity Financing

/EIN News/ -- - Strategic Investment Led by Invicta Media Investments and iMedia Director Michael Friedman -

- Current CEO Tim Peterman Also Appointed to the Company’s Board of Directors -

MINNEAPOLIS, April 15, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- iMedia Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ: IMBI) today announced that it entered into a financing agreement to sell $4 million of common stock priced at market to investors that include, among others, Invicta Media Investments, an affiliate of Eyal Lalo, the Company’s Vice Chair, as well as current director Michael Friedman. Proceeds will be used for general working capital purposes. The initial closing of $1.5 million is expected to occur on April 17, 2020, with subsequent closings to follow.

The shares were priced at $2.0425 per share, and include 50% warrant coverage with a strike price of $2.66 per share (a 30% premium to the purchase price).

Tim Peterman, iMedia’s CEO, said, “This financing led by Invicta underscores their confidence in our turnaround progress and support for our longer-term growth plan. I cannot say enough about Eyal Lalo’s contributions to our efforts.”

In addition to the financing, Tim Peterman was appointed to serve on iMedia’s board of directors. Commenting on the appointment, iMedia Chairman Landel Hobbs said: “Tim has shown his dedication to this company for many years, including his current role of orchestrating a turnaround that we expect will result in a well-diversified, profitable media organization. Given his efforts and expertise, we felt his addition to our board represents our shareholders well.”

About iMedia Brands, Inc.

iMedia Brands, Inc. (Nasdaq: IMBI) is a leading interactive media company that manages a growing portfolio of niche lifestyle television networks, niche advertisers and complimentary media services in North America. Its brand portfolio spans multiple business models and product categories and includes ShopHQ, Bulldog Shopping Network, Float Left Interactive, J.W. Hulme and iMedia 3PL Services. Please visit www.imediabrands.com for more investor information.

