REMSleep Continues to Make Progress

/EIN News/ -- Tampa, FL, April 15, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NEWMEDIAWIRE -- REMSleep Holdings, Inc. (OTC PINK: RMSL) is experiencing further delays with its Deltawave flagship product as we work through these unprecedented conditions. However, the company is making great strides in designing new product during these conditions. The company has already designed new product that will make a great impact to the sleep apnea and respiratory market. The company has submitted the new designs for molding, so time certainly has not been wasted for the company during this global crisis. The company is expecting patent notification for its Deltawave product soon. Remsleep emphasizes that it is a real company producing real life changing products that are in great demand. The company appreciates its shareholders as always, and its shareholders’ commitment to the company. Remsleep management clearly sees a bright future for the company and we invite shareholders to follow our view.



Additional News and Corporate Updates:

RMSL would like to warn its shareholders and potential investors that material corporate information regarding sales, areas of business and other corporate updates will only be made through press releases, official twitter account, or filings with the SEC. RMSL does not utilize chat rooms, or other online sources to disclose any of its material information. The public should rely only on official press releases, official tweets, and corporate filings for accurate and up to date information regarding RMSL.

REMSleep Holdings, Inc. was founded to design and manufacture devices and products for the treatment of sleep apnea and other respiratory conditions. With over 50 years of collective experience in CPAP therapy, the REMSleep team has extensive knowledge and understanding of CPAP and the challenges of patient compliance. REMSleep Holdings, Inc. has a new patent pending, innovative sleep apnea product that will meet multiple market needs and then be able to reach and address a large percentage of the patient population who continue to struggle with CPAP compliance.

