Evidology’s RegTech platform now accessible on-the-go & integrated with Microsoft Office 365

LONDON, UK, April 15, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Leading second-generation RegTech firm, Evidology Systems Ltd., is announcing today that its newly-launched platform, QED, now offers full support for Office 365, bringing the visibility of principles-based regulations into daily business workflows. Utilising its web-based add-in delivery, companies will eliminate the cost and time-consuming process associated with external technology implementation. This is possible thanks to QED’s integration with Office 365 through five new add-in components:

• Evidology Messenger for Outlook

• Evidology Analyser for Excel

• Evidology Planner for Project Professional

• Evidology Author for Word

• Evidology Presenter for PowerPoint.

QED is a unique solution aimed at principles-based regulations, such as GDPR, FRTB, SMCR, ISO 27001 and PSD2, which have no standardised reporting templates. The platform is based on a concept derived from Greek philosophy, argumentation, the process of identifying the degree of truth from a series of premises. QED is unique in integrating the evidence-trail of the required reporting data with individual and corporate responsibilities, linking it to current legal opinion for each regulation.

Building and maintaining sustainable compliance with principles-based regulations requires all parts of a corporate entity to be both aware of the regulation and the operational controls it imposes, and to continually seek to refine and improve procedures and processes within those constraints. The new QED additions will allow users to have a complete view of compliance, while companies can save the cost of external implementation of working remotely and on-the-go. For the first time, regulation will be embedded into any form of business flow, with all updates visible in real time.

CTO and founder, Rupert Brown, said: “This is a significant advance in RegTech capability and access, giving a single view of the truth, and allowing the right tool to be used for the right job.”

He added: “We are keen to develop further delivery partnerships in all business sectors, to enable the mass adoption of this advanced ‘Internet-scale’ distributed compliance functionality. By using the Microsoft Desktop and Enterprise Platform ecosystems we are introducing a step-change in embedding a systematic and consistent approach to compliance for businesses of all sizes.”

Each of the new components can be delivered within existing Office 365 64-bit desktop applications, and also within all existing web browsers, making QED a truly mobile solution. This advancement will enable users to ensure compliance is achieved on-premise or in-field situations. The elements can be deployed behind the corporate firewall, via a dedicated hosting partner and via the Office 365 App Store. Importantly, each of the Office 365 components can be deployed across a corporate customer’s IT estate, using existing Microsoft Office deployment techniques, without additional commercial licensing or extra software controls and with no new security requirements.

The existing Visio QED platform will now be known as QED Designer, as it enables the generation and delivery of tailored QED models for each of the major office data formats.



