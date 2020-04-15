Cirrus empowers Contact Centre Remote Agents to take PCI compliant payments

Link Pay+ enables Contact Centres transitioning their agents to a remote working model to take card payments securely

EPSOM, SURREY, UNITED KINGDOM, April 15, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- Cirrus, award-winning supplier of omni-channel cloud Contact Centre Solutions (CCaaS) has deployed its Link Pay+ secure payments solution to contact centre agents working remotely. Link Pay+ is one of a range of solutions offered as part of Cirrus’ new FastTrack180 homeworking package. Link Pay+ is PCI compliant and replaces a manual process whereby customers are left to complete a purchase online by themselves, with the risk that the sale will not complete, or unsecure webchat conversations may take place. In this instance, these non-compliant conversations pose a risk to both the organisation and the customer.Glen Blow, Product Director at Cirrus Response commented; “We have responded rapidly to urgent requests from our customers who needed to empower agents working remotely to make secure transactions.“In addition, Link Pay+ for remote workers can be paired with our recently announced FastTrack180 homeworking solution, which enables contact centre agents to work securely from home within 24 hours, enabling organisations to continue doing business as usual.”Cirrus Link Pay+ sends consumers a secure payment link at the appropriate stage of the sales process and purchasers enter their card details. The agent does not see the card information but does see a checklist of the steps as completed by the buyer, enabling them to provide relevant advice and support as needed. The online sales conversation is maintained through to successful completion of the transaction.Cirrus Link Pay+ for remote workers is available immediately and is able to send up to 20,000 links per day.How Cirrus Link Pay + provides a seamless customer journey is illustrated by this short video. https://www.cirrusresponse.com/cirrus-link-pay -ends-Notes to EditorsAbout CirrusAs contact centre specialists selling exclusively through the channel, Cirrus partners with ambitious companies to help them achieve the dream of flawless customer experience.Cirrus solutions combine best in class voice, email, chat and social media. With a cloud infrastructure, Cirrus operates on a real-time basis with unlimited scalability and the highest level of resilience and security. Cirrus implementations typically range from 5 – 1,000’s of users and customers benefit from the ability to unify resource across separate geographic locations (including homeworkers), leverage omni-channel capability and move to a single view of the customer.Cirrus provides a range of automation and managed solutions including on-the-fly translation for voice calls, and managed Conversational AI (CAI) that support 24/7 operations while keeping costs low.Cirrus has a broad range of experience across both the public and the private sector.High profile clients include Virgin Trains, NHS, Clarks, FCA, CAA, LAA, Cafcass, and InsureTheBox.For more information please visit: www.cirrusresponse.com Follow us: https://twitter.com/CirrusResponse Editors ContactsJoanna LiemCirrus Response0333 103 3333joanna.leim@cirrusresponse.comAndreina WestPR Artistry01491 845553andreina@pra-ltd.co.uk



