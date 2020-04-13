EPC ASSISTANCE – COVID19

SAMOA, April 13 - The public is advised of the following assistance as stated in Parliament 7th April 2020 by Minister of Finance, for our valued customers as the country faces financial difficulties these times due to the COVID19 pandemic.

The Electric Power Corporation’s stimulus package totals to $8.6 million Tala and its clarification includes the following:

1. 10 sene reduction in the price of electricity for 6 months 2. Up to 50% reduction in the hotel’s Daily Fixed Rates for 3 months The change in the cost of electricity as per the above assistance came into effect on the 1st of April

The Chairman and Board of Directors, Management and Staff pray the Good Lord keep Samoa safe during these hard times.

Thank you, Lupematasila Galumalemana Togia Tologata Tile GENERAL MANAGER Electric Power Corporation, Samoa