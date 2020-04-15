Golden Rule Charity, Launches Multimillion-dollar Fundraising Initiative to Help Those Affected by Business Closures

Golden Rule Charity is launching a bold new fundraising effort to respond to the extraordinary challenges of those impacted by COVID-19. Tax-deductible donations can be made online at goldenrulecharity.org.

National organization mobilizes to deliver resources for those facing unexpected and unprecedented hardship caused by COVID-19 business closures

Members of our hardworking hospitality family including employees of restaurants, bars, hotels and wineries are facing dire circumstances due to a complete shutdown of businesses across the country.” — Paula Robison, President and CEO of Golden Rule Charity

SAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES, April 15, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- Golden Rule Charity , a national organization uniquely focused on delivering resources to qualified hospitality companies and employees in times of need, is launching a bold new fundraising effort to respond to the extraordinary challenges of those impacted by COVID-19. All donations will support the nonprofit’s grant program, which awards applicants who currently work full or part time and have been employed in the industry a minimum of 6 months and meet additional criteria.“Members of our hardworking hospitality family including employees of restaurants, bars, hotels and wineries are suddenly facing dire circumstances due to a complete shutdown of businesses across the country,” says Paula Robison , president and CEO of Golden Rule Charity. “We typically rely heavily on fundraising events, but with restrictions on gatherings we have no other means than to make a direct appeal to those willing to give financially to help us help those in an industry dedicated to serving us every day. The organization has received many more grant applications than we can accommodate at this time and are focused on fundraising efforts to provide support to as many individuals as possible.” Simon Majumdar , Golden Rule Charity’s Celebrity Ambassador also states, “it is our goal to raise as much money as possible during this unprecedented time, while still supporting the organization’s mission.”Tax-deductible donations can be made online at goldenrulecharity.org.About Golden Rule CharityGolden Rule Charity is a national 501c3 charitable organization founded in 2015, inspired by hospitality industry native, Judy Walker. At inception it was the only organization providing timely relief to hospitality companies and employees in need, with a nationwide reach. Since launching, it has granted more than $60,000 in funds, which have gone directly toward dozens of individuals in need. Partner organizations include Napa Valley Community Foundation, Sonoma Valley Community Foundation, Caterina’s Club and dozens of individuals, bringing aid to disaster victims. For more information, visit goldenrulecharity.org.# # #

