Goodman Commercial Real Estate Secures $892,500 Sale of 5303 E Pacific Place, Denver, at $292.81 Per Square Foot

Goodman Commercial Real Estate has successfully brokered the sale of 5303 E Pacific Place, Denver, CO 80222, for $892,500, achieving an impressive $292.81 psf.

This transaction, at $292.81 per square foot, showcases our ability to maximize value in the Denver commercial market.” — Mark Goodman, Principal, SIOR

DENVER, CO, UNITED STATES, March 26, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Goodman Commercial Real Estate has successfully brokered the sale of 5303 E Pacific Place, Denver, CO 80222, for $892,500, achieving an impressive $292.81 per square foot. In a March 5, 2025, transaction Platte Valley Pacific, LLC sold the property to buyers Sergio and Ernestine Perez, with Goodman Commercial Real Estate, LLC representing the seller.The property features a 3,048-square-foot building on a 10,840-square-foot lot, ideally situated in one of Denver’s premier commercial areas. Mark Goodman , Drew Goodman, and Matt Sachs of Goodman Commercial Real Estate leveraged their market expertise to secure this high-value sale, delivering outstanding results for their client.“This transaction, at $292.81 per square foot, showcases our ability to maximize value in the Denver commercial market,” said Mark Goodman, Principal at Goodman Commercial Real Estate, LLC. “We’re proud to have represented Platte Valley Pacific, LLC in the successful sale of 5303 E Pacific Place.”The buyers, Sergio and Ernestine Perez, proceeded unrepresented, while Goodman Commercial Real Estate’s strategic approach ensured a smooth and successful closing process. This deal further illustrates Goodman’s excellent performance in the Denver commercial market.About Goodman Commercial Real Estate Brokerage and ManagementGoodman Commercial Real Estate is a premier commercial real estate brokerage and property management firm based in Denver, Colorado. Specializing in industrial, office, retail, and land investment sales, Goodman Commercial Real Estate offers a comprehensive range of services to meet the diverse needs of its clients. With a deep understanding of the local market and a commitment to excellence, the firm has successfully brokered over $500 million in sales and leasing transactions. Founded by Mark Goodman, a seasoned real estate professional with over two decades of experience, Goodman Commercial Real Estate provides exceptional service and innovative solutions to help clients achieve their real estate goals.

