Boost Oxygen Donates to the Connecticut Food Bank for Coronavirus Relief Efforts

Launched in 2007, Boost Oxygen is the #1 Trusted Brand Worldwide; with patented mask designs, three aromatherapy options and three sizes. Boost Oxygen is based in Milford, CT and exports worldwide.

Boost is a Milford-based company operating as an essential business

We appreciate this gift from Mr. Neuner and Boost Oxygen because it comes at such a critical time of need.” — Beverly Catchpole, Connecticut Food Bank Senior Director of Development.

MILFORD , CT, UNITED STATES, April 14, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- As the entire world unites to fight the coronavirus pandemic, we are reminded daily of the heroic efforts of those operating on the front-line including doctors, nurses and paramedics. Backing them up in the fight are millions of other essential workers - pharmaceutical companies testing new treatments and cures, manufacturing companies developing medical supplies, truck drivers making those important deliveries, grocery store employees, and food bank workers, who are helping to provide for people who have suddenly lost their income.“We appreciate this gift from Mr. Neuner and Boost Oxygen because it comes at such a critical time of need,” said Beverly Catchpole, Connecticut Food Bank Senior Director of Development. “Hundreds of thousands of Connecticut residents are suddenly finding themselves without work and many are struggling to put food on the table.”While everyone joins to stop the virus, the economic impact for millions of Americans has been severe. Paying rent, utility bills and even providing basic meals has become a concern for so many families. The good people who operate food banks across our nation have seen this firsthand, in growing numbers like never before, and this initial donation of $5,000 is to support the good work of Connecticut Food Bank.“Every day, so many parents and children rely on schools to provide multiple daily meals. With our schools now closed for the foreseeable future, food banks are stepping up to meet those now critical needs for so many people, especially in inner cities. We are glad to donate to Connecticut Food Bank in support of their efforts…and we will continue to do so in the future.” says Rob Neuner, Boost Oxygen CEO and Co-Founder.Mr. Neuner goes on to say “our product is global, and our headquarters is right here in Connecticut. As a proud member of the Connecticut community, we believe it is important to support the local efforts within this global crisis.”Donors, volunteers, advocates and food industry partners help Connecticut Food Bank serve the more than 280,000 men, women and children who struggle with hunger in six of Connecticut’s eight counties. Through their support, they distribute enough food to prepare more than 50,000 meals eachday across 127 cities and towns. Connecticut Food Bank works through a network of food aid partners and programs including food pantries, soup kitchens, emergency shelters, residential programs and day programs serving adults and children.To learn more about Connecticut Food Bank or donate, please visit CTFoodBank.org About Connecticut Food Bank:Connecticut Food Bank is committed to alleviating hunger in Connecticut by providing food resources, raising awareness of the challenges of hunger, and advocating for people who need help meeting basic needs. Connecticut Food Bank partners with the food industry, food growers, donors, and volunteers to distribute nutritious food to people in need. The Connecticut Food Bank distributes food through a network of 600 partners and programs in Fairfield, Litchfield, Middlesex, New Haven, New London, and Windham counties – where nearly 270,000 people struggle with hunger. Last year, Connecticut Food Bank distributed food to help provide 22.5 million meals. Visit us on the web at www.ctfoodbank.org , like us on Facebook and follow @CTFoodBank on Twitter and InstagramAbout Boost Oxygen:Boost Oxygen is the #1 trusted brand of portable, lightweight 95% pure oxygen; launched in 2007. Based in Milford, Connecticut, Boost Oxygen is a Made in the USA product, available at retailers nationwide and exported worldwide. For more information, images and studies about the benefits of oxygen, visit the website: BoostOxygen.com. Follow Boost on social media: Facebook: @BoostOxygenUSA, Twitter: @BoostO2, Instagram @boostoxygen, Pinterest: @BoostOxygenUSA and the YouTube Channel: Boost Oxygen.

The Story of Boost Oxygen



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.