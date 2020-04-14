UPDATE: Library Cancels Public Events Until July 1

The Library of Congress announced today that it will cancel all scheduled public events at the Library until July 1 as part of its ongoing efforts to reduce the risk of transmitting COVID-19 coronavirus. Whenever possible, the Library will reschedule the public programs that have been canceled. We will also provide regular public updates on the operating status of Library facilities.

Library of Congress buildings and facilities remain closed to the public until further notice. Because the health and safety of Library employees and visitors is our first priority, the Library continues to consult with public health professionals regularly, particularly when considering the Library’s operating status, building access, public programs and public tours.

The Library has introduced flexibilities to expand the capacity for staff to accomplish their work remotely and has reduced the number of employees reporting to Library facilities to only those who perform critical work that can only be accomplished on site.

During this period, the Library has expanded its online events and programs, launching Library of Congress: Engage! with original content from bestselling children’s author Dav Pilkey and National Ambassador for Young People’s Literature Jason Reynolds.

In collaboration with the Washington Post, the Library has launched a weekly video series with the Washington Post for National Poetry Month called “The Poetry of Home” that spotlights current U.S. Poet Laureate Joy Harjo and will feature three previous U.S. poets laureate, Robert Pinsky on April 17, Natasha Trethewey on April 24 and Juan Felipe Herrera on May 1.

Each weekday, the Library is also spotlighting author talks from the past 20 years of the National Book Festival through the Best of the National Book Festival video series.

The public can also still access many Library resources through LOC.gov, Ask a Librarian and Congress.gov. Users of the U.S. Copyright Office’s services can submit applications online, browse FAQs, and submit emails with questions through copyright.gov. The Copyright Office is also available by phone at (202) 707-3000.

More information about the Library of Congress’ response to the COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic can be found at: loc.gov/coronavirus/. Individuals may subscribe to email bulletin services for the latest information on Library events and other special topics at loc.gov/subscribe/.

The Library of Congress is the world’s largest library, offering access to the creative record of the United States — and extensive materials from around the world. It is the main research arm of the U.S. Congress and the home of the U.S. Copyright Office.