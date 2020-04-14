COVID-19 Moves Brick Staining Contractor Certification Program Online

Masonry Cosmetics streamlines training process; develops quicker, safer, more cost-effective path to contractor certification

SOUTH BEND, INDIANA, USA, April 14, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- Don Foster, Co-founder, and Director of Masonry Cosmetics Inc. Training Center, has announced the launch of a new "Certified Contractor Training Online Edition". This live, interactive brick staining certification program will expand the roster of Masonry Cosmetics' already successful Certified Contractors.Commenting on this development, Mr. Foster shared how they are changing the way they do business during the COVID-19 Pandemic and beyond. "We always have kept our class sizes small (limited to 2 or 3 people) by certifying one contractor (company) at a time so we can focus on the needs of that contractor specifically. We have created a quicker, safer, and more cost-effective way to get certified while simultaneously removing the difficulty, time, and costs associated with travel. Our goal has always been to certify a nation, but also, we'd like to certify the world to use our proprietary, Proven-Masonry-Staining System. We want to educate everyone on how to change the color of porous masonry the right way, with the right product, and in the right conditions."Mr. Foster continued, "For example, we had our first Certified Contractor scheduled from Australia that has now been cancelled/postponed due to the travel ban. Here is an opportunity for both of our companies to still work on a profitable, but safe, relationship together. So whenever we get on the other side of this pandemic, we can both be prepared to serve our customers. This certification can help restoration or mason contractors in several ways. The certification can be used to start a very profitable, new business, offer another service to your business, or discreetly fix masonry matches on your existing projects."Mr. Foster concluded, "Everything you need for training and to start a new money-making opportunity will be shipped/delivered before the virtual course begins. With respect to social, or as we like to say "business distancing", this course can be taken in your garage, backyard, at your shop, or anywhere you have internet access. Be the first to offer a Proven Masonry Stain in your area."The Company has made additional information available with a short video: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=GQgmCS38Tok or at www.CertifiedContractorTraining.com About Masonry Cosmetics:Masonry Cosmetics is the developer and manufacturer of a proprietary masonry staining and renewal process that permanently bonds with any porous masonry product including brick, block, mortar, natural and manufactured stone. The process has been independently tested and verified to have a life expectancy of over 40 years. Masonry Cosmetics provides staining services and also offers a full line of masonry staining kits sold throughout the United States and has now gone international.



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.