Max Cash™ Title Loans Work from Home Program sees dramatic increase because of Covid-19

The Max Cash™ Work-from-Home Affiliate Program has seen an increase of over 400% in the last month

TEMPE, ARIZONA, UNITED STATES, April 14, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Max Cash ™ Work-from-Home Affiliate Program has seen an increase of over 400% in the last month for individuals the opportunity to earn additional income remotely, giving them the ability to maintain financial stability while remaining in quarantine.Thousands of employees who were previously working-from-home are now finding themselves suddenly furloughed or unemployed altogether. Loans are critical right now for countless people throughout the country when it comes to meeting basic needs. A $1,200 stimulus check may just not be enough to efficiently support an everyday person who is responsible for real urgent life expenses on a monthly basis.“We believe the reason for this increase is that work from home is now the new normal and people are finding ways to do just that.”; said Fred Winchar, President and founder of Max Cash Title loans , “Our affiliate program gives great relief from sitting on the couch knowing you have to compete for work soon. You only compete against yourself here and some affiliates are making thousands of dollars a week right now”.With unemployment currently growing at an exponential rate, and stay-at-home orders being implemented in states across the U.S., earning income from home is a crucial element in simultaneously maintaining social safety and personal economic security.Experience working with websites is a helpful attribute, but not a requirement in order to be successful with the Max Cash Title Loans Work-from-Home Affiliate Program. Beginner knowledge of social media, research, and/or website design and marketing would be beneficial and has the potential to lead to higher loan conversions, however. When working with the program, Max Cash™ offers free digital support for SEO, HTML, and other potential website components. Affiliates are also provided with a free landing page and phone number that tracks all incoming leads and receive an average of 10-35% conversion rate for each funded loan.Disclosing bank account information is also not a requirement in order to be a part of the Max Cash Title Loans Work-from-Home Affiliate Program. While payment is available through direct deposit, payment is also receivable via PayPal, check, or money wire.Additional information regarding free marketing materials and other features of the Max Cash Title Loans Work-from-Home Affiliate Program is available on the Affiliate page of the Max Cash Title Loans™ website at: http://www.maxcashtitleloans.com/affiliates/ Max Cash™ urges you to share this opportunity with your sons, daughters, friends, family, or anybody in your community who could benefit from earning additional income from home. With the number of people seeking funding growing each day, Max Cash™ is rapidly pursuing assistance in making loan products readily available to those who need them most.Anybody who has more questions or is interested in participating in the Max Cash Work-from-Home Affiliate Program can get started by filling out the application form on the affiliate page, or sending their information to info@maxcashtitleloans.com.



