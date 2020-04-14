Global Financial Stability Amid Covid-19 Pandemic

April 14, 2020

IMF's Fabio Natalucci says the global pandemic is proving a considerable challenge to the stability of the global economy. (IMF photo)

Early in the year, financial markets were buoyed by a widespread sense of optimism on the back of supportive monetary policies, reduced trade tensions, and tentative signs of stabilization in the global economy. But COVID-19 changed all of that. Fabio Natalucci heads the team that produces the IMF's Global Financial Stability Report, the latest one published amid a historic drop in equity markets and volatility levels last seen during the 2008 global financial crisis. In this podcast, Natalucci says the virus pandemic requires a forceful policy response to address health concerns, preserve the stability of the financial system and protect the productive capacity of the economy.

Fabio Natalucci is Deputy Director in the IMF's Monetary and Capital Markets Department.