Inspire launches Keep Us All Safe campaign to help curb COVID-19

Inspire Patient advocate Keisha Greaves urges social distancing to Keep Us All Safe Cancer patient advocate Trevor Maxwell urges social distancing to Keep Us All Safe

High-risk patients navigating the coronavirus pandemic describe the importance of social distancing for themselves and everyone

We created the Keep Us All Safe campaign to show everyone these raw, first-person stories, many by younger people, that can help increase social distancing and slow and stop the spread of the virus.” — Brian Loew, CEO, Inspire

ARLINGTON, VA, USA, April 15, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- Inspire has launched a COVID-19 prevention campaign, Keep Us All Safe, with public service announcement (PSA) videos by patients at high risk for contracting the virus.“We see an enormous amount of coronavirus-related discussion within our two-million-member community—not surprising, as many of them are at high risk to be affected by COVID-19,” said Inspire CEO Brian Loew. “We created the Keep Us All Safe campaign to show everyone these raw, first-person stories, many by younger people, that can help increase social distancing and slow and stop the spread of the virus. These are the faces of people at risk.”The #KeepUsAllSafe PSA videos so far have featured cancer survivors Carly Flumer and Trevor Maxwell, Crohn’s disease patient advocate Tina Aswani Omprakash, and Keisha Greaves, who lives with Limb-Girdle Muscular Dystrophy. Other video contributions have come from Inspire community members affected by lupus, pulmonary fibrosis, lung cancer, encephalitis, sarcoidosis, and other disorders from the 3,600 conditions represented on Inspire.As part of #KeepUsAllSafe efforts to support patients and caregivers, and the public at large, Inspire also has launched a dynamic resource page , where tens of thousands of patient and caregiver members have also shared questions, tips, and experiences to help one another during this pandemic, and an online support community ABOUT INSPIREInspire is the leading health community, with a mission to accelerate medical progress through a world of connected patients. More than two million patients and caregivers unite through Inspire to safely share health experiences and find genuine support in a vital online community. The company helps the life science industry integrate patient centricity into the pharmaceutical product lifecycle, from clinical trial design and recruitment to post-marketing brand/unbranded activities.

The Keep Us All Safe video campaign playlist from Inspire



