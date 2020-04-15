PlanarTECH Extends Partnership With Thailand’s IDEATI To Include Graphene-enhanced Antibacterial Face Masks

IDEATI’s finished 2AMTM mask product IDEATI’s finished 2AMTM mask product

CAMBRIDGE, UNITED KINGDOM, April 15, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- UK-based planarTECH (Holdings) Ltd (“planarTECH”) is pleased to announce an extension to its existing agreement with Thailand-based IDEATI Co., Ltd. (“IDEATI”) to include the marketing and distribution of its 2AMTM-branded graphene-enhanced antibacterial face masks.

According to a recent report from market research firm QY Research, Inc., global demand for face mask products is growing rapidly in 2020 due to both pollution concerns in developing countries and the recent worldwide outbreak of the SARS-CoV-2 coronavirus. In a supplementary report, mask revenue will grow to “US$ 7.24 billion in 2020 from US$ 2.86 billion in 2019.” Moreover, with China being the main global exporter of masks, “China's production of masks has increased more than 10 times to 120 million per day, but the global supply and demand gap of masks still cannot be alleviated.”

IDEATI’s 2AM™ antibacterial face mask is a patent-pending design that employs a unique coating containing a combination of graphene and other carbon nanomaterials. This coating leverages both the antistatic and known antibacterial characteristics of graphene to create a cotton fabric face mask with the following properties:

Antibacterial: The coating has been certified by the Thailand Textile Institute to reduce staphylococcus aureus(ATCC 6538) bacteria by 99.95% within a 24 hour period;

Antistatic: The coating repels dust, and is effective against 5 airborne particulate matter;

Washable: The cotton fabric mask is washable and reusable up to 10 times without losing its antibacterial or antistatic properties;

Comfort: The coating spreads heat evenly across the mask and also includes a water-repellent inner coating for additional comfort.

IDEATI’s 2AMTM antibacterial mask is now in mass production. Minimum order quantity is 1,000 units (packs of 3 masks) with a lead time of 10 to 15 days.

Ted P. Thirapatana, Director of IDEATI commented,

“We are pleased to be working with planarTECH again to launch our 2AMTM graphene-enhanced antibacterial mask product on the global market. This product has been under development for some time, and we sincerely hope it can have a beneficial impact in this time of global crisis. This is our second product launch and we sincerely believe that graphene-enhanced products have reached a tipping point in the market.”

Patrick Frantz, Founder & CEO of planarTECH stated,

“We’re really excited to be working with IDEATI again to bring another one if its innovative 2AMTM products to market. I have previously published on the possible use of graphene in the fight against the current COVID-19 pandemic, and while this product does not claim to address this problem, IDEATI is currently evaluating its antiviral properties. In the meantime, we believe that this product has merit for its antibacterial and antistatic properties and have decided work with IDEATI to release it into the market.”

About planarTECH

planarTECH, founded in 2014, primarily supplies Chemical Vapor Deposition (CVD) equipment for the production of graphene as well as other emerging 2D materials. The company previously focused on research institutes, and already sold over 65 systems with cumulative revenues exceeding £5,000,000 and a customer list that includes the University of Manchester’s Graphene Engineering Innovation Centre, the University of Cambridge’s Cambridge Graphene Centre, Stanford University and the Centre for Advanced 2D Materials at the National University of Singapore, among others. The business has two operations currently being the UK and USA and has intentions to set up in Asia due to known demand in that region for both systems and industrial scale up. planarTECH is differentiated from other Graphene producers who use graphitic material as their pre-cursor source of supply.

The company is now focused on exploiting rising industrial demand for graphene, and towards this end has launched a crowdfunding campaign at https://planartech.seedrs.com.

Mr. Frantz has over 15 years of experience of technology business development working directly in the Asian supply chain. He founded planarTECH in 2014 and the company exceeded £1,000,000 in turnover by 2015. In addition, Mr. Frantz managed the Asia operations of Haydale Graphene Industries plc (LON:HAYD) bringing it from 0 to 20 staff across 3 sites in 5 years with annual turnover exceeding £750,000.

planarTECH recently recruited Mr. Ray Gibbs as non-executive chairman of the company. Mr. Gibbs is currently the Director of Graphene Commercialization at the University of Manchester’s Graphene Engineering Innovation Centre and was previously the CEO of Haydale Graphene Industries plc, which he successfully took public in April 2014. A renowned public speaker Mr Gibbs has been engaged in the nanomaterials and Graphene market for over 10 years and is Chairman of the Joint Working Group on implementation of standardisation between the UK and China.

About IDEATI

Founded in 2019, IDEATI is a Bangkok, Thailand-based startup company that specializes in graphene-based coatings and inks. The company focuses on real-world applications research and development, as well as pilot production for a variety of applications related to graphene and other carbon nanomaterials. In addition to its 2AMTM line of products that incorporate antibacterial graphene-based coatings for fabric, IDEATI is pursuing other applications such as a graphene-enhanced absorption pad for oil spills and graphene-enhanced body armour.



