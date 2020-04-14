Snappii Releases Disinfection Checklist App for COVID-19 Prevention

This free app is based on CDC guidelines and will help individuals and organizations perform 38 checks to ensure proper disinfection

SEABROOK, NEW HAMPSHIRE, UNITED STATES, April 14, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- Snappii , a leading mobile apps development and mobile forms conversion platform, is making digital transformation fast and affordable, especially for small and medium-size companies. Snappii helps to convert paper forms to mobile form apps in a matter of minutes, and design a professionally looking report to make a great impression on any customer.Today with the spread of 2019 novel coronavirus, Snappii releases its Disinfection Checklist for COVID-19 Prevention.How individuals and households can prevent the spread of COVID-19.According to the Centers for Disease Control (CDC), people and organizations can help protect themselves from respiratory illness with everyday preventive actions. This app is based on the Centers for Disease Control (CDC) Prevention guidelines.The app contains a comprehensive checklist with 38 checks to ensure that all the surfaces have been disinfected. The app collects photos, signatures and dates, and submits the inspection report into a convenient PDF file that can be shared with your clients via email or other means available on your device.The app also contains a list of products that have been pre-approved by the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) for use against emerging enveloped viral pathogens and can be used during the 2019 novel coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak.All are welcome to try the Disinfection Checklist for COVID-19 Prevention app from Snappii at no cost by downloading it from the Apple AppStore here About Snappii:Snappii is a leading Mobile Apps company for Business Apps. About 500,000 people use Snappii Business Apps in 30+ Industries around the world.All Apps are powered by the Ultra Fast, No code Snappii App Platform which enables native App creation and modification 30 times faster than coding by hand and costs a fraction of hiring Mobile Apps Developers. Learn more at www.Snappii.com



