Felts Health Shoes - London UK

For Comfort & Health Benefits” — Merino wool

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, April 17, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- Felts Health Shoes are luxuriously comfortable, super soft felted shoes. Handcrafted in the Himalayan mountains of Nepal from the finest, sustainably sourced raw materials.Each pair is composed of 19-micron Merino wool, which is prized for its unmatched breathability and insulating properties, as well as nettle fabric, a hollow fibre that is as breathable as Merino wool. These plush and gently supportive form-fitting shoes are designed to insulate feet and wick away moisture to keep you cool, dry and comfortable- no matter the season.The EndorsementFelts Health Shoes are certified for sensitive skin.Felts Health Shoes Ltd. has been working together withFinland's, Allergy, Skin & Asthma Federation for having such a product available.We are very proud to be the first shoe to have reached the pinnacle in skin-friendliness.Dear media representative. I can say with confidence that Felts Health Shoes are the best possible shoes ever. Unfortunately, we also have lost all our orders and cash flow due to the pandemic and are hoping to find a new audience in collaboration with your publication. Felts Health Shoes now live on Indiegogo - Antti KejonenFounder/Managing director of Felts Health Shoes Ltd.Hi Antti,

