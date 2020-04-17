Felts Health Shoes - London UK
-Luxurious Materials- Talented Artisans- Smart Product- Fair Company- FELTS -CROWDFUNDING LAUNCH-
Each pair is composed of 19-micron Merino wool, which is prized for its unmatched breathability and insulating properties, as well as nettle fabric, a hollow fibre that is as breathable as Merino wool. These plush and gently supportive form-fitting shoes are designed to insulate feet and wick away moisture to keep you cool, dry and comfortable- no matter the season.
The Endorsement
Felts Health Shoes are certified for sensitive skin.
Felts Health Shoes Ltd. has been working together with
Finland's, Allergy, Skin & Asthma Federation for having such a product available.
We are very proud to be the first shoe to have reached the pinnacle in skin-friendliness.
Dear media representative. I can say with confidence that Felts Health Shoes are the best possible shoes ever. Unfortunately, we also have lost all our orders and cash flow due to the pandemic and are hoping to find a new audience in collaboration with your publication. Felts Health Shoes now live on Indiegogo
- Antti Kejonen
Founder/Managing director of Felts Health Shoes Ltd.
Hi Antti,<I just wanted to drop a note to say thanks for a great product. I'm on day 20 of a self-quarantine in Chongqing, China and your slippers keep me warm and comfortable during this trying time, helping to keep my immune system strong and healthy while I wait out the Coronavirus epidemic. Thanks again,
-Kai
Antti, I want to thank you for introducing such a slice of heaven to some of us who have not had an easy time finding the perfect solution due to Chronic Regional Pain Syndrome (CRPS) in our ?? Feet!
We LOVE YOUR FELTS!❤️
Warmest regards, ~ Rochelle ~
Antti and Ladies, I got my felts order this week!!!! Love these. These are so very cosy!!! Thank you, Ladies, for making these with care. They are my favourite purchase
for a long time. Well worth the wait!!!
-Lori
Antti Kejonen
Felts Health Shoes Ltd.
+44 7425 220367
email us here
Felts Health Shoes USA
EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.