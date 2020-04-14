With Adroit Art, Artists can exhibit their Arts, Crafts & Digital Arts online in 2 simple Steps for Buyers Worldwide

Buy Handmade Paintings Online Indian Paintings Sell Art & Craft Online

MUMBAI, MAHARASHTRA, INDIA, April 14, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Adroit, an India-based digital marketing agency has launched an Online Art Gallery Adroit Art www.adroitart.in ) with 29,000+ pieces of Arts & Handicrafts. Artists can exhibit their Original Paintings & Drawings, Digital Arts, Handicraft to attract the attention of art curators and buyers worldwide.The platform was founded in early 2019 & now has more than 29,000 Artworks & Handicrafts exhibited by 5,300+ Artists worldwide in 50+ categories like Radha Krishna Paintings , Ganesha Arts, Lord Buddha Paintings, Abstract, Modern, Cityscape & Landscape, Figurative made on canvas, paper, & another type of materials. They encourage & exhibiting Indian art forms such as Madhubani, Warli, Tanjore, Kerala Murals, Gond etc.An artist can start selling Paintings, Drawings, Digital Art & Handicraft by following the url www.adroitart.in/sell-art-online Unlike other online art galleries, they follow a procedure of quality check by a panel of the artist before the artwork gets delivered to the buyer. Adroit Art charges the lowest commission in the industry which makes artworks accessible to a wider audience. They also provide a certificate signed by the artist to ensure the authenticity of the artwork. The packaging of artwork is also done with special care to avoid any damage and their 7 days return policy gives more comfort to the buyer while buying process. There are no Shipping charges in India if the order is above 2,000 rupees."Adroit Art was formed with an objective of connecting Artists to the Art Admirers, through an easy process of buying, selling of Art & Craft, on a secured Online Marketplace or Online Art Gallery. We always wanted to provide an online platform for renounced artists & emerging entrants who aspire to make a mark in the art industry," added Jeevan Tipke – CEO.Like Instagram & Facebook provide a reflection of our lives, Adroit Art provides a dedicated space for artists to display their artworks to the world. Artists also get an online art gallery for exhibiting their lifetime works, even if it's been sold.Adroit Art sells original & handmade paintings with the proper certification of the artwork. Unlike other platforms, Adroit Art doesn't sell prints of paintings to ensure the authenticity of artworks. The quality of the artworks listed on Adroit Art can be comparable to Museum quality works.By following 2 simple steps, Artists can start Artworks online and also create their very own online Gallery. For more details, you can visit https://www.adroitart.in



