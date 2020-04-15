Amaka Continues Its U.S. Expansion, Launching Integration Between SevenRooms and Revel Systems

SevenRooms + Revel integration

Australian-based company completes integration between restaurant reservation platform and point of sale (POS) system

DENVER, COLORADO, UNITED STATES , April 15, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- Amaka , a professional automated data entry software for accountants and business owners, today announced an exclusive partnership with New York-based SevenRooms , a data-driven hospitality platform that combines operations, marketing and guest engagement tools. This partnership enables SevenRooms to integrate directly with Revel Systems, a leading cloud-based POS system used by hospitality operators globally.Amaka connects systems that small and medium-sized businesses (SMBs) use every day with cloud-based accounting packages. It brings affordable, enterprise-level automation tools to SMBs, utilizing its unique integration technology and support model. Connecting SevenRooms and Revel Systems seamlessly, the integration allows restaurant, hotel F&B, and nightlife operators to automatically send in-service dining checks from Revel Systems into SevenRooms, easily linking them to reservations to capture robust historical spend data on each guest.Amaka CEO Pedram Afshar commented, “SevenRooms is the first major U.S.-based venue management platform that we have worked with to-date. After successfully working with Revel Systems, servicing many of their clients around the globe with accounting integrations and reports products for several years, we are excited to be able to bring this integration offering to market for Revel and SevenRooms customers.”“Data is a critical ingredient to help hospitality operators better understand and service their guests -- both with delivery and in the dining room,” said Joel Montaniel, CEO & Founder at SevenRooms. “We’re thankful to have partners like Amaka that can provide us with the integrations necessary to streamline data collection for our hospitality clients. We look forward to continuing to work with them as we integrate Revel Systems with our operations, marketing and guest engagement platform.”“With a strong focus on vertical diversification, we have continued expanding Amaka’s footprint globally across the US, EU and APAC markets,” said Amaka COO Francesco Martella. “Despite existing market conditions, our rapid growth is accelerating as we broker new partnerships and integrations with the world’s leading technology companies.”The integration is currently available for Revel Systems and SevenRooms customers. For more information about this integration and to keep up-to-date on the latest developments, visit amaka.com. To learn more about SevenRooms, reach out to hello@trysevenrooms.com.About AmakaAmaka is a powerful, cloud-based platform that allows business owners, professional accountants, and bookkeepers to automate accounting operations. Thanks to its unique integration technology and support model, Amaka brings affordable enterprise-level automation solutions to SMBs on a global scale. amaka.comAbout SevenRoomsFrom neighborhood restaurants to international, multi-concept hospitality groups, SevenRooms is a hospitality platform that helps operators unlock the full revenue potential of guest data. Combining operations, marketing and guest engagement into one front-of-house solution, the platform helps operators to maximize profits, build brand loyalty and enable personalized guest experiences. Founded in 2011 and venture-backed by Amazon and Comcast Ventures, SevenRooms has dining, hotel F&B, nightlife, sporting and entertainment clients in more than 250 cities worldwide, including: Bloomin’ Brands, Mandarin Oriental Hotel Group, Jumeirah Group, The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas, sbe, LDV Hospitality, Live Nation, Zuma, TAO Group, Bagatelle, Altamarea Group, Wolfgang Puck, Michael Mina, Hakkasan, Chase Hospitality Group, Mercer Street Hospitality, Corbin & King, Zuma, Live Nation and Topgolf.Media ContactsSevenRoomsBianca EsmondSenior Manager, Brand MarketingE: bianca@sevenrooms.com



