Reputed Indian IP Practitioner in Japan, Dr. Vinit BAPAT, joins Sagacious IP Japan as Advisor

Dr. Vinit BAPAT, Advisor, Sagacious IP, Japan

Global IP Research and Consulting services provider Sagacious IP has announced the appointment of Dr Vinit BAPAT as an Advisor to the company in Japan.

TOKYO, JAPAN, April 15, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Global IP Research and Consulting services provider Sagacious IP has announced the appointment of Dr Vinit BAPAT as an Advisor to the company in Japan. Dr. BAPAT brings more than 25 years of IP experience in Japan to the Sagacious IP Japan team.

Dr. BAPAT is a registered Indian Patent Agent and is renowned amongst the Japanese IP community for his expertise on IP-related matters in India.

He has been a visiting professor at Kanazawa Institute of Technology (KIT) for 14 years. Dr BAPAT, an esteemed member of APAA, AIPPI, JTA and NIPTA, has been teaching courses on Indian Patents, Designs, and Trademarks at the e-Learning portal of Japan Patent Attorney Association (JPAA).

He has also been teaching a course on Indian Patent Law & Practice at Japan Intellectual Property (Owners) Association (JIPA) for four years. He is also well recognized amongst the Japanese IP community for his book titled “Indian Patent Practice Handbook”, written entirely in Japanese.

Tarun Kumar Bansal, President Sagacious IP, who also directly overlooks the company’s Japan expansion, said: “We are very excited to have someone as reputed as Dr BAPAT, onboard Sagacious Japan. Dr. BAPAT will be mentoring our Japan team on various aspects of running and growing business in Japan including creation of new services/solutions, strategies, processes, policies and positioning. Dr. BAPAT will also represent us in front of Japanese customers, helping Sagacious better understand Japanese companies’ perspective / requirements and making sure Japanese conglomerates, MSMEs and IP Firms better relate to Sagacious’ offerings.”

“It gives me a great pleasure to be a part of the Sagacious Japan team. Many of the Japanese companies have huge potential in monetizing their patent rights and the services provided by Sagacious can be very useful for them,” said Dr. Vinit BAPAT.

About Sagacious Research KK

Sagacious has been doing business with Japanese companies for more than five years and, on recommendation of JETRO, started its full subsidiary Sagacious Research KK in March 2019. Since then, Sagacious Research KK has seen significant growth and has bagged long term contracts for patent searching, patent licensing and patent drafting from some of the largest corporations in Japan.



About Sagacious IP

Sagacious Research (Sagacious IP) is a leading IP research firm that provides reliably supports the worldwide IP community including Fortune 500s, Other Large/ Mid-size Corporations, IP law firms, Licensing Firms and Universities. Started in 2008 and Headquartered in India, Sagacious now has offices in India (Delhi NCR, Bengaluru and Nagpur), USA (Chicago, Seattle and Boston), Canada (Toronto), China (Shanghai), Japan (Tokyo) and Europe (Eindhoven, NL).

The main offerings of Sagacious include Patent information services, Patent licensing/ monetization, Patent Analytics, Patent Drafting support, Trademark search/ watch, Patent Paralegal Support and the like.

Leveraging expertise of 300+ techno legal professionals, Sagacious has successfully delivered 12,500+ projects globally to 1,200+ clients from 45+ countries. Sagacious attributes its continued success on their capacity to attract and nurture the industry's finest talent across the globe.

For Sagacious IP, success is measured as the footprint it leaves as an organization – on the IP industry, its customers, its employees and its communities.

