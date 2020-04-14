Vend + MYOB Sales Integration

This is a strategic move towards further diversification of our customer base and offers a clear path in the direction of additional automation service partners in the future” — Francesco Martella, COO

SYDNEY, NSW , AUSTRALIA , April 14, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- Amaka takes another step towards retail with the official Vend + MYOB sales integration Amaka continues to lead the way in accounting integrations after being chosen by Vend to provide its official integration with MYOB AccountRight. Amaka delivers best-in-class accounting automation tools for hospitality and retail SMBs, saving them time and money. Choosing Amaka is a “no brainer” for partners, said Pedram Afshar CEO. “We build, maintain and provide accounting support to the end merchants, leaving our partners to focus on what they do best!”.Move to Retail“The increased market’s demand for this integration is proof of how businesses are becoming more sophisticated in the way they manage their processes and leverage automation practices”, said Francesco Martella (COO). He continued by saying that “This is a strategic move towards further diversification of our customer base and offers a clear path in the direction of additional automation service partners in the future”.Connect Vend + MYOB AccountRight Live seamlesslyAmaka delivered the functionality which allows Vend and MYOB customers to:- Automate and capture sales data from one or multiple outlets into a single or multiple MYOB organisation file(s);- Summarise all sales transactions into a MYOB sales invoice;- Sync Vend sales transactions in a wide array of formats;The integration is available in Australia and New Zealand.



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.