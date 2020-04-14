VetStem Biopharma Shares the Success Story of Bender who was Treated with VetStem Cell Therapy by Dr. Mark Parchman

Bender

Bender, a feline, was successfully treated for kidney failure with VetStem Cell Therapy by Dr. Mark Parchman of Bend Veterinary Specialty and Emergency Center.

I believe that stem cell treatments have helped his body recover and remain stable over five years later. Thank you VetStem for blazing a trail for my cat.” — Bender's Mom

POWAY, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, April 14, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- At just four years old, Bender, a domestic short haired feline, ingested an unknown poison that nearly killed him. As a result, he spent seven days on intravenous fluids in a 24-hour emergency animal hospital. In the four months that followed, Bender’s bloodwork showed elevated kidney values and he continued with fluid therapy. He was diagnosed with Stage 3 kidney disease. In an effort to aid in his recovery, Bender’s owner began researching alternative treatment options. Her research led her to VetStem’s website where she requested a list of stem cell providers in her area.

Bender’s owner was referred to Dr. Mark Parchman of Bend Veterinary Specialty and Emergency Center who has been utilizing VetStem’s cell processing services since 2008. Upon examination, Dr. Parchman recommended treatment with VetStem Cell Therapy. In a minimally invasive surgical procedure, Dr. Parchman collected a fat sample from Bender for shipment to the VetStem laboratory in Poway, California. Upon receipt, the fat was aseptically processed to extract Bender’s stem and regenerative cells for injectable stem cell doses. Bender received his first stem cell dose via intravenous injection approximately 48 hours after the initial fat collection.

Due to the nature of Bender’s condition, a multi-dose regimen was recommended. Thus, Bender received a second and third injection approximately one and two weeks after the first, respectively. Approximately six months after his third stem cell injection, Bender’s owner stated that, “By all appearances he seems happy, healthy, playful, and active. Though he has suffered some permanent kidney damage.”

While Bender’s blood kidney values remained relatively stable, his levels spiked here and there. Approximately two years after his initial round of stem cell injections, he received a follow up intravenous injection from his stem cell bank. It has been over three years since Bender’s last stem cell injection and five years since his initial stem cell injections and according to his owner, “Bender is stable with basically high normal values, lots of energy, playful and continues to do very well considering he was so near not surviving. I believe that stem cell treatments have helped his body recover and remain stable over five years later. Thank you VetStem for blazing a trail for my cat.”

Kidney Disease is a major cause of illness and death in cats. Other than a kidney transplant, which is costly and invasive, there really is no definitive cure for feline kidney disease. Current therapies include supportive measures such as subcutaneous or intravenous fluids and special diets. The disease process, however, will continue to progress.

VetStem veterinarians have seen some promising results in the treatment of feline kidney disease. Based upon data from a small number of feline patients treated with VetStem Cell Therapy, blood kidney values were slightly to moderately improved after treatment. While more evaluation is necessary, these preliminary results suggest that stem cell therapy may be a low-risk treatment option for cats with kidney disease.

About Mark Parchman DVM, DACVS, CVA, CCRT

Dr. Parchman received his DVM from the University of Missouri in 1984. He went on to complete a rotating internship at the University of Saskatchewan followed by a surgical residency at Cornell University. Dr. Parchman is board certified in surgery and is a Diplomate of the American College of Veterinary Surgeons. He is also certified in Canine Physical Rehabilitation and Veterinary Acupuncture. Dr. Parchman has been VetStem Credentialed since 2007.

About VetStem Biopharma, Inc.

VetStem Biopharma is a veterinarian-led Company that was formed in 2002 to bring regenerative medicine to the profession. This privately held biopharmaceutical enterprise, based near San Diego, California, currently offers veterinarians an autologous stem cell processing service (from patients’ own fat tissue) among other regenerative modalities. With a unique expertise acquired over the past 15 years and 17,000 treatments by veterinarians for joint, tendon or ligament issues, VetStem has made regenerative medicine applications a therapeutic reality. The VetStem team is focused on developing new clinically practical and affordable veterinary solutions that leverage the natural restorative abilities present in all living creatures. In addition to its own portfolio of patents, VetStem holds exclusive global veterinary licenses to a large portfolio of issued patents in the field of regenerative medicine.



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.