WALGREENS AND CVS JOIN WALMART IN CARRYING BLEEDSTOP™, A NEW FIRST AID PRODUCT

SAINT PAUL, MN, USA, April 14, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In the past two to three weeks, Walgreens and CVS are now making BleedStop™ available to their customers, as Walmart has done for the past 3 years. This is significant as BleedStop™, a blood coagulant, is clinically proven to stop bleeding quickly. BleedStop™ will now be available to virtually the entire US population as at least one of these three retail chains is conveniently located close to almost every neighborhood. The FDA has not only cleared BleedStop™ for a topical indication to be sold to consumers, but in addition has given clearance for BleedStop™ to be utilized for moderate to severe bleeding wounds by Rx prescription. Emergency Rooms and First Responders along with Law Enforcement now have a new tool available to them for moderate to even severe bleeding wounds. Most remarkably, the FDA has granted BleedStop™ a “SAFE IN THE WOUND” labeling claim, which no other product available on the market to consumers, Law Enforcement or First Responders has ever been granted. Other traditional products on the market, sold as a method to help stop bleeding, must be removed from the wound after use.

In addition to everyday consumers, BleedStop™ has been proven effective for the millions of people and growing population of patients on Blood Thinners. The result, BleedStop™ is preventing many otherwise necessary trips to the ER because of its effectiveness and because it is “SAFE IN THE WOUND.” Walgreens felt this was an important labeling claim granted by the FDA which their clinical investigation team verified prior to its decision to make BleedStop™ available to its customers.

Lou Ferrigno, an active Deputy Sheriff, First Responder, most notably known as “The Incredible Hulk” and Mr. Universe told CBS The Doctors television program panel while doing a segment with them, “I guarantee you that this product will change First Aid forever.” Instead of just applying pressure to a cut or wound, BleedStop™ will be applied first to actively clot the blood and to stop the bleeding quickly.

“Many people who were bleeding severely and would have otherwise bled out, have had their lives saved due to our technology,” said Patrick Spearman, CEO of CoAg Medical/BleedStop™. “We believe that our many studies including our published results in a major medical journal [The American College of Emergency Physicians, Am Emerg Med 2009; 53:804-810] along with our clinical data and field experiences, prove that BleedStop™ is the most effective blood coagulant ever available to the public, First Responders, Law Enforcement and to the Military for stopping bleeding.”

Shelly Amann, President of CoAg Medical/BleedStop™ stated, “Blood thinner patients require BleedStop™ for their personal safety. Likewise, every Emergency Room should have BleedStop™ available to them so they can properly treat their patients who are forced to the ER when continuously bleeding even from a tiny cut due to being on blood thinners. In addition to our powder that conforms to most wounds perfectly, BleedStop™ is also available in a pliable rigid foam configuration for NOSEBLEEDS, shaving nicks or cuts, and in oral applications (inside the mouth), or other inconvenient areas to apply powder. BleedStop™ foam carries the same ‘SAFE IN THE WOUND’ FDA allowed labeling claim and provides the same effectiveness as our powder for stopping bleeding fast. It truly is revolutionary.”

BleedStop™ is manufactured 100% in the USA and has been approved worldwide in countries such as India, 10 Middle Eastern countries, parts of Africa and Mexico. CE Mark/European approval is pending.

