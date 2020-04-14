Edamam Relaunches its Nutrition Wizard with Lower Price, More Functionality

Cheap, accurate and fast way to analyze the nutritin of any food, recipe or ingredient list.

Edamam makes it easier for individuals, restaurants and nutrition professionals to evaluate the nutrition content of foods and meals.

With the COVD-19 crisis unfolding, we have seen heightened interest in nutrition data among both individuals and businesses.” — Victor Penev

NEW YORK CITY, NEW YORK, USA, April 14, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Edamam, a leader in the nutrition data space, is relaunching its Nutrition Wizard, a desktop application targeted to nutrition professionals, food service businesses and health conscious consumers. The Nutrition Wizard uses natural language understanding, and a number of algorithms developed by the company, to provide real-time, highly accurate nutrition analysis, diet and allergen tagging of any food, recipe or ingredient list.

Edamam is making its Nutrition Wizard Basic free of charge, allowing anyone to find detailed macro and micronutrient information for meals they prepare, eat or serve. At the same time, the company is reducing the price of its Nutrition Wizard Pro from $22.95 to $9.95 per month, creating substantial savings for food service businesses and dietitians using it to analyze meals.

“With the COVD-19 crisis unfolding, we have seen heightened interest in nutrition data among both individuals and businesses”, commented Victor Penev, Edamam’s CEO and Founder. “Given the economic squeeze many are experiencing, we have decided to support these users by reducing the price and enhancing the functionality of our popular nutrition wizard”.

Edamam has also planned several new features for the Nutrition Wizard Pro, including search in saved and analyzed meals, shareable recipes, and multi-account functionality for food service businesses with multiple concepts or locations. The company makes it simple and inexpensive for any restaurant, catering business, or nutrition professional to analyze meals on the fly.

“This aligns perfectly with our long-term mission to help everyone on the planet make better food choices by giving them the right data at the time of their decision”, continued Penev. “If we can help restaurants present this data to consumers, we are well on our way”.

Edamam has analyzed recipes for over 600 restaurants and a number of catering companies, including such well-known brands as fresh&co in New York and The Plant Café in Northern California. The company is also actively looking to forge partnerships with restaurant software companies or caterers to scale its capabilities across a large number of food service businesses.

About Edamam

Edamam organizes the world’s food knowledge and provides nutrition data services and value-added solutions to health, wellness and food businesses. Using a proprietary semantic technology platform, it delivers real-time nutrition analysis and diet recommendations via APIs. Edamam’s technology helps customers answer for their clients the perennial question: “What should I eat?”

Edamam’s partners and clients include Nestle, Amazon, The Food Network, The New York Times, Microsoft and Barilla.

For more information, please visit www.edamam.com or developer.edamam.com.



