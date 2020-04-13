Tadadaa Instrument Games - More Fun with Music - iPhone/iPad App for Learning Flute, Violin, Viola and Cello

Tadadaa Instrument Games in action

A unique online game for learning music. This game App is aimed at young players with orchestra instruments: flute, violin, viola and cello.

ESPOO, ESPOO, FINLAND, April 13, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- Tadadaa Ltd . launches a unique online game for learning music. For the first time, Tadadaa Instrument Games turns practice sessions with real orchestra instruments into a fun-packed gaming experience. This game App is tailored for children of all ages, as a way to motivate practice and follow the development of playing skills. On launch, the game supports flute, violin, viola and cello.The musicians play the game with real instruments, along with a built-in metronome. The game engine listens to the player's performance and analyzes key musical parameters in real-time, for instant, gratifying feedback on the performance.As musical content, Instrument Games includes a range of exercises and well-known compositions to play, offering different levels of challenge. In addition to fixed exercises there are Prima Vista exercises, with endlessly varying melodies. Players can also adapt the difficulty of each level by adjusting the tempo, to match their skill level.Carefully tuned eye candy (not too much, not too little) and game character customization options increase the appeal of the game to the young musicians.The game App is immediately available for iPhone and iPad devices from the App Store, with the Android version coming out later this spring.Tadadaa Instrument Games is based in Espoo, Finland. For more information, visit our website at https://tadadaa.com or contact us by email at info@tadadaa.com.



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.