You Can Get It If You Really Want. Here's How Alireza Kohany Made A Smashing Comeback As A Influencer And Entrepreneur

Alireza Kohany is an ٍٍEntrepreneur and Influencer. He was born on June 18, 1993 in Tehran, Iran. He lived in Iran until 2015 and he immigrated to Turkey.

ISTANBUL, TUKEY, April 13, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- Marketing has created several opportunities for people across the globe. One emerging name who is a talking point in Turkey and around is none other than Alireza Kohany He is an entrepreneur and Iranian Social media marketing man who has expert. He was born on June 18, 1993 (18/06/1993) in Tehran, Iran. He lived in Iran until 2015 and he immigrated to Turkey after he finished his education in Iran.He also is an Influencer and a Instagram Star, He has managed to attract many fans in Social Media. If you look at the Instagram Explorer, you’ll definitely see the awesome videos from him.Alireza Kohany's offices are based in Turkey and he has his investments in the business of real estate as well.There is no denying the fact that marketing is one of the most profitable and bankable professions in today’s time. He believes most obvious is in each of entrepreneurs is driven by a powerful, intense internal vision, whether it is realizing electric cars and rocket ships, conquering flight, or re-inventing entire industries.They all have big goals, big dreams, and don’t tend to be interested in compromise. They have little patience for little thinking.Rarely are they motivated by a desire to please the people around them. But they are loyal and dedicated to people who share their vision and work ethic. In some cases, they are painfully flawed in the ways they interact with others, intentionally or unintentionally inflicting pain in the process of bringing their vision to life.“An entrepreneur is someone that can sustainably serve an audience because they have a profitable business model.” - Alireza KohanyHis innovative marketing strategies saw his business flourish and as of today, Alireza Kohany has a list of more than 100 clients. The young influencer is on the go and is a prominent name in the digital marketing world today.His Answer to this question “Who Is An Entrepreneur?” is:An entrepreneur is someone who has made a conscious decision to choose freedom. This freedom doesn’t come easy because being an entrepreneur isn’t easy, but it will change your life in every way. Many of us spend years of our lives building someone else’s dream and following someone else’s rules. As entrepreneurs, we get to choose to work on the things that light us up, that motivate us, and that make a big impact for those around us. As entrepreneurs, we get to spend time with our family when we choose to, go on vacation when we choose to and surround ourselves with the people we choose to.An entrepreneur is a starter. An entrepreneur is an initiator, a challenger and a driver. Someone that creates something new, either an initiative, a business or a company. He or she is the beginning (and sometimes the end) of a venture, project or activity. The entrepreneur might not be the ideator, but he or she is definitely the one that decides to make that idea a reality.An entrepreneur is the driver. The entrepreneur is the person in charge, the leader and the person to look to for leadership. He or she is the one that pushes forward and inspires a team to follow. The entrepreneur is the one that sits in the driver’s seat, and has the ability to change direction, accelerate, slow down or even stop a venture.An entrepreneur is accountable and responsible. The entrepreneur is the ultimate responsible for the destiny of its venture, which can be a company, a project, or any other endeavor. The entrepreneur is the one that has the highest stakes at the venture, thus the one that needs to be empowered to fully direct the endeavor.This is his motto:“You Can Get It If You Really Want”… (Alireza Kohany)* Alireza Kohany also known as Alireza Kohani - علیرضا کهنی



