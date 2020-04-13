Houston's Top Spa Professionals Create at Home Wellness Rituals

Solaya Spa & Salon by The Houstonian

The temporary closing of Solaya Spa & Salon due to COVID 19 creates an opportunity to focus on wellness at home with wisdom from skincare and hair experts.

HOUSTON, TEXAS, USA, April 13, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The wellness team at the highly acclaimed Solaya Spa & Salon by The Houstonian are some of the most seasoned in the industry and are sharing decades of combined experience and tips to guide others in creating first in class spa and wellness rituals that can be done at home to ground, calm and feel empowered both inside and out.

In addition to providing daily rituals for wellness, the spa is assembling skin and hair care product bundles, as well as having a menu of à la carte items to buy from Natura Bissé, Orveda, Kérastase and Lacuna Botanicals. The items are available for purchase by emailing info@solayahouston.com or calling 713-263-6500. Curbside pickup from The Houstonian Hotel is available seven days a week.

Experts in hair care, skin care, massage therapy, makeup application and nail care are available for additional tips and more information.

1. Ease Into Your Day

We all love spas because they slow us down, give us an excuse to unplug and practice self-care. Start every day with that same intentionality. Give yourself twenty minutes of morning peace. First and foremost, resist the urge to reach for your phone or turn on the television for simply twenty minutes. Instead, start with a warm glass of fresh squeezed lemon water, which assists your immune system, body’s pH balance and metabolism (yes, before your reach for your morning jo). Set a daily intention, create a mantra or find a helpful quote. Stage your environment with the tips suggested below. By starting your day with a premeditated peaceful purpose you are setting the stage to Keep Calm and Carry On - all day long.

2. Environmental Expressions

Atmosphere is known to set the mood. What is the first thing you fall in love with when entering a luxe spa, like Solaya Spa & Salon? The soothing environment. Construct a nurturing spa-like ambience in your home with sight, sound and scent. Use a diffuser with calming oils like lavender, eucalyptus, chamomile, ylang ylang or a specialty blend for relaxation. String fairy lights, use a scented candle or battery operated tea lights. What do you hear in your home? Download a “spa sounds” playlists or run an indoor water fountain for relaxing accents.

3. Mind Over Matter

Feed your mind with positivity. Create a daily routine (mornings are best) of a positive read, an empowering biography, an optimistic podcast, even the music you listen to can have a great effect on your mind. As part of a daily routine, the effects can make a statement that will last all day long - for you and those around you.

4. Change Your Clothes to Change Your Mood

Putting on a favorite outfit, fixing your hair and applying your best make-up is a mood changer. Even science has confirmed that wearing your “happy clothes” will conjure a more joyful demeanor. Don’t sit around day after day in your previous night’s pjs or college sweatpants. Find an outfit that you’ve received compliments on when you previously wore it or something from an occasion that brings back fond memories. Make a date with your wardrobe, fix up your hair and apply your favorite makeup. This is also a great lure for an at home “date” time with a significant other or a “dress up” luncheon with your daughter(s)!

5. “The Lipstick Effect”

A fun cosmetic term that alludes to the psychological phenomenon that wearing makeup not only gives you a confidence boost but increases self-esteem, attitude, and personality - so bring on the lipstick! Adding a touch of daily color to your skin will not only brighten your complexion, but also your day. Bronzers can quickly add depth and nice “at home” color; brush the brows up, groom and lightly shade to give instant shape and your face a natural lift; brighten the eyes with a splash of blue liner in the lash line; and experiment with blush and lip tones in roses and berries.

6. Face Mask Monday

When we feel stressed, our skin is the palette for what is going on inside our hearts and minds. Anxiety increases cortisol which can lead to breakouts, acne or other skin problems. During these times, our skin can begin to dull and not appear as radiant and refreshed. Set aside a weekly ritual of either a purchased or at home exfoliant, peel or mask. Avocadoes (or oil), coconut oil, honey, brown sugar, and egg are just a few of mother nature’s ingredients for restoration. Follow with a light massage of nourishing serum and hydrating cream.

7. Permission to Pamper

Need a personal recharge? Inform your family you need some time to refresh “you”. Hang out the “do not disturb” sign. Get your softest, fluffiest towels; fill the tub; light the candles; play some soothing tunes; add your favorite bath fizz, epsom salt or an enzyme; condition your hair and wrap it up for warmth. And don’t forget to massage in your favorite body cream when you’re done and your skin is at it’s prime for acceptance. “Pampering” is not a material need; studies show it increases dopamine and oxytocin to restore the soul. No prescription needed.

8. Hair Repair

With salons closed, tending to our tresses is in our own hands for a while. Extend your color as long as possible. Gray roots showing? Use a little matte brown eyeshadow (that matches your hair color) in your part and around your visible hairline. Then use hairspray to set it. For dark roots, try a little baby powder and finger rake through.



Opened in February 2020 and located in Houston’s Highland Village, Solaya Spa & Salon offers beautiful, light-filled spaces, and the friendly and experienced service of The Houstonian. Guests will recognize many of their favorite services carried over from its beloved sister spa, Trellis Spa. Hair, massage, facial, waxing, nail and makeup services are available.Appointments may be made for May 1 and beyond by calling 713-263-6500 or visiting www.SolayaHouston.com.



