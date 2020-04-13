Local Photographer Gives Back to Newborn Parents, Frontline Healthcare Workers and 2020 Graduates.

Photographic Designs by Rachel Williams gives back with complimentary, no charge services to newborn parents, Frontline healthcare workers, and 2020 graduates.

TULSA, OKLAHOMA, UNITED STATES, April 13, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- Ever since COVID-19 there has been an overwhelming amount of support for many Tulsa photographers and Rachel Williams with Photographic Designs is no different."THANK YOU FROM THE BOTTOM OF MY HEART!"There is no doubt that this is a strange and nerve-wracking time for everyone in so many ways. For small business owners, this territory is unprecedented, but many have faith that our system can rebound. The trick, Rachel states, is that relationship keeps clients, friends, mentors, supporters, and colleagues close by during these times.As a person, a mother, a friend, a Tulsan, I am committed to giving back to the community that continues to support me.With that said, I am offering the below services at no charge for anyone who would like to take advantage of the options.I am also offering several new specials to keep business going during this downtime. If you are able to take advantage of one of these incredible offers, I truly Thank You!See below for more information.Giving BackComplimentary No Charge ServicesThese are ways I would like to give back to my community. This is meant for anyone, not just my current or past clients.NEWBORN PARENTSFRONTLINE HEALTHCARE WORKERS2020 HIGH SCHOOL & COLLEGE GRADUATESNEWBORN PARENTS:This time is scary and frustrating as newborn portraits are needing to be pushed out considerably past our normal recommendations. I’m offering a one-on-one video conference to show you some tips and tricks to capture some beautiful images at home during the early stages and work with you during the process. *Please note this is not meant to teach professional photography, but rather to utilize some skills and knowledge to capture the best you can with what you have at home*If you would like, I am offering retouching and design services currently on personal images, as well as extremely discounted sessions for newborns, milestones, and family sessions for when this passes. * Newborn photography and first family images can be still created several weeks after birth with a studio session*FRONTLINE HEALTHCARE WORKERS:I have the utmost respect and appreciation for those working on the frontlines as Doctors, Nurses, EMTs, Firefighters, Police, and Hospital Staff. Many of us are so blessed to be able to spend our days with our families, hug them, and create memories.For many of you, I know that you are having to distance yourself from your loved ones to keep them safe. When this passes and it is safe to schedule a session, I would love to offer a mini family photography session with a set of images at no charge to you as a Thank You and a small gift to do something special with your family.2020 HIGH SCHOOL & COLLEGE GRADUATES:I have a High School Senior this year. I understand the absolute disappointment you all are going through to have been cut short on your celebrations that you have worked so hard for. You deserve to be recognized and have a special memory from this time.Currently, it's very difficult to get Senior Pictures in Tulsa . Please let me know if you would like to schedule a mini studio session in your cap and gown with a complimentary copyright released digital file once we are cleared to open our businesses to the public again.Current Specials & Discounts!Below are several specials that I am running during this lockdown phase to keep business going and prepare for the future.Every little bit helps keep small businesses like us moving forward and I cannot express my appreciation to those continuing to support Photographic Designs during this time!WE NEED YOU AND THANK YOU!!!Session fees purchased from this special are valid from the time small businesses are able to reopen through June 2021.CONTACT USMORE INFORMATION ABOUT OUR SPECIALS…50% OFF Session Fees valid through 06/2021Custom Design and RetouchingDropbox Digital Backups of Previous Session Images50% OFF SESSION FEES:Have a 2021 or 2022 Senior? Expecting a baby later this year, or would like to schedule an older newborn or milestone session as soon as we reopen? Missing your family and ready to get together for something special as soon as we can get together? The options are endless as ALL but our destination sessions are 50% OFF.CUSTOM DESIGN AND RETOUCHING:Wedding images you never did anything with? Vacation images just sitting on a hard drive? Or another session you’ve done in the past that you wish you had final products and finished images from?As long as you have a copyright release or they are your personal files, now is a great time to have those images worked on and products designed. We’ll schedule a Zoom Meeting and supply a Dropbox Link so that we can collaborate safely.DROPBOX DIGITAL BACK UPS:Offering all previous session digital files from ordered/edited images with a copyright release up to 8×10 or up to the print size ordered if larger. Ordered album layouts will also be included.We will provide you with a Dropbox Link as we are currently unable to order custom USB Drives. 50% OFF the regular price depending on when your session took place.STAY SAFE! HUG YOUR FAMILIES! WE’LL BE LOOKING FORWARD TOCAPTURING MORE MEMORIES AND SEEING YOU ALL SOON!

Photographic Designs By Rachel Williams



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.