The Gambia : First Review of the Staff-Monitored Program and Request for a 39-Month Arrangement under the Extended Credit Facility

International Monetary Fund. African Dept.

April 13, 2020

The Gambia remains a fragile state, grappling with a large public debt burden and the legacy of mismanagement left by the previous regime. Considerable progress has been achieved under the transitional justice agenda and broader initiatives aimed at improving governance. Building on successful macroeconomic stabilization with financial support from the IMF, the World Bank, and other international partners, the authorities established a satisfactory performance track record through the Staff-Monitored Program (SMP) covering 2019, approved by the IMF Management in April 2019.