There were 360 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 166,736 in the last 365 days.

The Gambia : First Review of the Staff-Monitored Program and Request for a 39-Month Arrangement under the Extended Credit Facility

Author/Editor:

International Monetary Fund. African Dept.

Publication Date:

April 13, 2020

Electronic Access:

Free Download. Use the free Adobe Acrobat Reader to view this PDF file

Summary:

The Gambia remains a fragile state, grappling with a large public debt burden and the legacy of mismanagement left by the previous regime. Considerable progress has been achieved under the transitional justice agenda and broader initiatives aimed at improving governance. Building on successful macroeconomic stabilization with financial support from the IMF, the World Bank, and other international partners, the authorities established a satisfactory performance track record through the Staff-Monitored Program (SMP) covering 2019, approved by the IMF Management in April 2019.

Series:

Country Report No. 20/102

English

Publication Date:

April 13, 2020

ISBN/ISSN:

9781513540351/1934-7685

Stock No:

1GMBEA2020001

Format:

Paper

Pages:

144

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry


EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.