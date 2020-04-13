Delaware Carpenters Local 255 Donates Food to Local Nonprofit During Coronavirus Pandemic

(L) Sam Noel & Tyler Shade (L) Mungu Sanchez & Tyler Shade

Effort Helps Family Promise of Northern New Castle County with Food Deliveries to the Needy

NEW CASTLE, DELAWARE, USA, April 13, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Officials from Carpenters Local 255 donated a car full of food to Family Promise of Northern New Castle County, a nonprofit that serves the homeless.

The donation was the second effort in recent months by the Local 255 to help Family Promise. In December, during the Christmas season, the local contributed food items and toys.

The increasing impact of the coronavirus pandemic led Sam Noel, Local 255 representative, Eastern Atlantic States Council of Carpenters, and Mungu Sanchez, deputy political director & director of community organizing, to ask how they could help during this critical time.

Noel said the effort was simple and straightforward. "We just wanted to do something for people who are in dire straits," Noel said. "The coronavirus has had a huge negative impact on people who already face hardships. This pandemic has made it worse."

The donation was particularly welcome at Family Promise because they provide meals for every family in their care.

"The carpenters came through at Christmas, and once again, they helped out with a wonderful contribution of food items," said Tyler Shade, development and marketing manager at Family Promise.

The donation was timely because many of the families they serve have difficulty getting to a grocery store.

"We work to end homelessness for families with children by partnering with local businesses, civic associations and the faith-based community," Shade said.

"We address homelessness and bring the whole community together to help the most vulnerable populations. We fill a gap in services because in the homelessness sector, most shelters only take men, or they'll only take women and children. We try to assist the entire family. We try to get them housed and employed as soon as possible."

Noel, a Smyrna, Delaware, resident, shrugs off the praise for their repeated efforts to help Family Promise.

"It's a connection we feel, a band of brothers and sisters who look out for each other," said Noel. "That’s what Local 255 does. We’re part of the community, and we believe that helping those in need is the right thing to do.

For more about Family Promise, visit https://www.familypromisede.org.

For more about Carpenters Local 255, visit http://ubclocal255.org.



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.