Food Encapsulation Market 2020: Global Analysis, Share, Trends, Application Analysis and Forecast To 2025

PUNE, MAHARASHTRA, INDIA, April 13, 2020

Description

The global Food Encapsulation market is valued at US$ 35890 million in 2020 is expected to reach US$ 52450 million by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of 5.5% during 2021-2026.

This research on the Food Encapsulation market provides an objective analysis of the overall market based on the latest data. The description in the report offers a comprehensive overview of the industry along with the definition of the goods and services. The research also presents the forecast for the Food Encapsulation market, with an analysis covering the period 2020-2025.

This report focuses on Food Encapsulation volume and value at the global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Food Encapsulation market size by analysing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan etc.

Global Food Encapsulation Market: Competitive Analysis

This section of the report identifies various key manufacturers of the market. It helps the reader understand the strategies and collaborations that players are focusing on combat competition in the market. The comprehensive report provides a significant microscopic look at the market. The reader can identify the footprints of the manufacturers by knowing about the global revenue of manufacturers, the global price of manufacturers, and sales by manufacturers during the forecast period of 2015 to 2019.

The major players in global Food Encapsulation market include:

CARGILL

FRIESLANDCAMPINA KIEVIT

ROYAL DSM

KERRY

INGREDION

LYCORED

INTERNATIONAL FLAVORS AND FRAGRANCES

SYMRISE AG

SENSIENT TECHNOLOGIES

BALCHEM

FIRMENICH

AVEKA

Market Segment Analysis

The research report includes specific segments by Type and by Application. This study provides information about the sales and revenue during the historic and forecasted period of 2015 to 2026. Understanding the segments helps in identifying the importance of different factors that aid the market growth.



Segment by Type, the Food Encapsulation market is segmented into

Polysaccharides

Proteins

Lipids

Emulsifiers

Segment by Application

Meat

Drinks

Yogurt

Other

Regional description

The Food Encapsulation market report presents the development in regions of North America, Europe, Southeast Asia, Central & South America, Latin America, the Middle East, and Africa. The key players in these regions are maximizing their profits through a partnership in numerous regions. The report also presents the growth potential factors across these regions and the market expansion in the forecast period.



Method of research

The research has been carried out with a qualitative and quantitative assessment for the period from 2020-2025. More factors driving growth and are also responsible for challenges are analyzed based on parameters of Porter’s Five Force Model. Furthermore, the SWOT analysis has also been conducted that provides a comprehensive perspective of the Food Encapsulation market. The research methodology has been focused on various levels of industry trends and company profiling has been done to get a better outlook about the market drivers, challenges, restraints, and opportunities. The primary and secondary research methods are also employed for getting clarity about the future aspects of the key players.

Table of Contents

1 Food Encapsulation Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Food Encapsulation

1.2 Food Encapsulation Segment by Type

1.2.1 Global Food Encapsulation Sales Growth Rate Comparison by Type (2021-2026)

1.2.2 Polysaccharides

1.2.3 Proteins

1.2.4 Lipids

1.2.5 Emulsifiers

1.3 Food Encapsulation Segment by Application

1.3.1 Food Encapsulation Sales Comparison by Application: 2020 VS 2026

1.3.2 Meat

1.3.3 Drinks

1.3.4 Yogurt

1.3.5 Other

1.4 Global Food Encapsulation Market Size Estimates and Forecasts

1.4.1 Global Food Encapsulation Revenue 2015-2026

1.4.2 Global Food Encapsulation Sales 2015-2026

1.4.3 Food Encapsulation Market Size by Region: 2020 Versus 2026

2 Global Food Encapsulation Market Competition by Manufacturers

2.1 Global Food Encapsulation Sales Market Share by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

2.2 Global Food Encapsulation Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

2.3 Global Food Encapsulation Average Price by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

2.4 Manufacturers Food Encapsulation Manufacturing Sites, Area Served, Product Type

2.5 Food Encapsulation Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.5.1 Food Encapsulation Market Concentration Rate

2.5.2 Global Top 5 and Top 10 Players Market Share by Revenue

2.5.3 Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)

2.6 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

2.7 Primary Interviews with Key Food Encapsulation Players (Opinion Leaders)

.....

6 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Food Encapsulation Business

6.1 CARGILL

6.1.1 Corporation Information

6.1.2 CARGILL Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

6.1.3 CARGILL Food Encapsulation Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.1.4 CARGILL Products Offered

6.1.5 CARGILL Recent Development

6.2 FRIESLANDCAMPINA KIEVIT

6.2.1 FRIESLANDCAMPINA KIEVIT Food Encapsulation Production Sites and Area Served

6.2.2 FRIESLANDCAMPINA KIEVIT Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

6.2.3 FRIESLANDCAMPINA KIEVIT Food Encapsulation Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.2.4 FRIESLANDCAMPINA KIEVIT Products Offered

6.2.5 FRIESLANDCAMPINA KIEVIT Recent Development

6.3 ROYAL DSM

6.3.1 ROYAL DSM Food Encapsulation Production Sites and Area Served

6.3.2 ROYAL DSM Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

6.3.3 ROYAL DSM Food Encapsulation Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.3.4 ROYAL DSM Products Offered

6.3.5 ROYAL DSM Recent Development

6.4 KERRY

6.4.1 KERRY Food Encapsulation Production Sites and Area Served

6.4.2 KERRY Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

6.4.3 KERRY Food Encapsulation Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.4.4 KERRY Products Offered

6.4.5 KERRY Recent Development

6.5 INGREDION

6.5.1 INGREDION Food Encapsulation Production Sites and Area Served

6.5.2 INGREDION Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

6.5.3 INGREDION Food Encapsulation Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.5.4 INGREDION Products Offered

6.5.5 INGREDION Recent Development

6.6 LYCORED

6.7 INTERNATIONAL FLAVORS AND FRAGRANCES

6.8 SYMRISE AG

6.9 SENSIENT TECHNOLOGIES

6.10 BALCHEM

6.11 FIRMENICH

6.12 AVEKA

Continued...

