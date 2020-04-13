Hutton Creates New Covid-19 Emergency Food Response; Packaging Meals For Outreach Program’s Senior Assurance Pantry Pack

Hutton Logo Outreach Program's Senior Assurance Pantry Pack The Outreach Program Logo

Kansas-Based Hutton Creates New Covid-19 Emergency Food Response Model By Packaging Meals For The Outreach Program’s Senior Assurance Pantry Pack.

"We are excited to be able to partner with The Outreach Program in building this new delivery model to help support those in our community in need,” said Ben Hutton, CEO of Hutton.” — Ben Hutton, CEO of Hutton

MCPHERSON, KS, UNITED STATES, April 13, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- McPherson, KS – Hutton , a leading design and construction firm headquartered in Wichita, KS, announced it began engaging employees and their families in their McPherson office to package The Outreach Program meals in response to the COVID-19 crisis. The nutrient-dense, shelf-stable, easy-to-prepare meals are in high demand in Kansas and across the U.S. by food banks and senior-service agencies who serve a vulnerable, elderly population.“In our discussions with local, state and national agencies, they have alerted us to their need and growing concern to provide nutritious food for the elderly,” said Floyd Hammer, founder of The Outreach Program. “Agencies and charities who serve seniors are requesting our food. Although, our model has always been to package these meals with large groups of volunteers at meal packaging events, the limit of 10 people and social distancing has brought new challenges and opportunities.”Hutton is the first company to help The Outreach Program create a new COVID-19 Response model that engages their employees and families in a safe manner by observing social distancing requirements and utilizing appropriate PPE. Over the next three weeks that Hutton will be working on the project, they plan to commit more than 900-man hours of time and package 250,000 meals. Hutton is exercising corporate social responsibility in a practical and much-needed way, helping provide meals for seniors and other vulnerable populations. “Hutton is packaging five of our seven varieties of meals,” Hammer says. “All of our meals are formulated in collaboration with Iowa State University’s Food Science Department to be nutritious and taste good. We will assemble a variety of the finished meals into small boxes we call our Senior Assurance Pantry Packs “We are excited to be able to partner with The Outreach Program in building this new delivery model to help support those in our community in need,” said Ben Hutton, CEO of Hutton.For more information about how to get involved or secure these Pantry Packs for your organization, contact Rick McNary, Phone: 641-849-7428 or Email: rick@outreachprogram.orgAbout The Outreach ProgramThe Outreach Program was started by Floyd Hammer and Kathy Hamilton of Union Iowa. A non-profit 501(c)(3) organization, Outreach has helped to package more than 550 million meals that have been distributed across the United States and around the world. Outreach Meal Packaging Events are set up across the United States to engage businesses, religious and civic organizations, schools, and volunteers of all ages to package nutritious meals for the hungry. Co-Founders Floyd Hammer and Kathy Hamilton were recently invited to the White House by President Barack Obama and former President George H.W.Bush to be honored with the 5,000th Point of Light Award. As a recipient of the top “Four Star” rating from Charity Navigator and GuideStar’s Exchange Seal for transparency, Outreach is committed to improving the lives of disadvantaged individuals. For more information, visit: www.outreachprogram.org About HuttonHutton has more than 28 years of experience in architecture and commercial construction and has provided value-added solutions for major clients throughout the Midwest. Hutton is always searching for opportunities to put their skills and people to work in ways that benefit the greater good and the long-term benefit of the people and communities they serve. With four offices across Kansas, Hutton exists to build life into its employees’ dreams, clients’ vision and community’s future. To learn more, visit HuttonBuilds.com.# # #If you’d like more information about this program or schedule an interview with Floyd Hammer, Outreach Program’s Chairman, please call Rick McNary at: 1-641-486-2550 (office) or 641-849-7428 (cell). or Email Rick at rick@outreachprogram.org



