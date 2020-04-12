Free eBook outlines how ‘nonessential’ businesses can pivot during coronavirus pandemic

Ocean Maria's Logo Ocean Ronquillo-Morgan Physical to Digital Ebook

Author Ocean Ronquillo-Morgan explains how small businesses can survive by going digital during COVID-19 shutdown

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, April 12, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- With “shelter-in-place” orders nationwide shutting down scores of “nonessential” businesses like restaurants, gyms, spas, and salons due to the COVID-19 pandemic, hundreds of thousands of small business owners now find themselves struggling to keep their businesses afloat.Now, one entrepreneur and digital marketing expert is offering survival tips for small businesses during the pandemic in a new eBook available for free download. In "Physical to Digital: How Restaurants, Gyms, and Spas Can Survive Coronavirus (COVID-19),” author Ocean Ronquillo-Morgan explains how to transform a physical storefront to a digital storefront quickly, without prior experience, expensive equipment, or advanced social media knowledge.The book also comes with instant online offer ideas to start selling digital products and resume generating cash flow."Sales are what drives us, even during hard economic times,” Ronquillo-Morgan said. “Although physical storefronts are closed, it doesn't mean your business has to stop. Going digital is needed now more than ever."In the eBook, Ronquillo-Morgan teaches small business owners actionable strategies for revolutionizing a business beyond the pandemic."The world situation has thrown us all for a loop,” she said. “But this is how we become amazing entrepreneurs. We push through the anxiety, the anger, the dark and twisted rollercoaster that is life and jolt into action with a powerful sense of newfound purpose to tackle our challenges ahead."Download Physical to Digital: How Restaurants, Gyms, and Spas Can Survive Coronavirus (COVID-19) for free at https://ebook.oceanmaria.com About the author Ocean Maria is an online marketing expert and entrepreneur who helps clients generate more leads, more sales, and more revenue. An online entrepreneur from the age of 14, she now runs a thriving e-commerce brand and a digital agency and is rapidly becoming one of the country’s top thought leaders on how to successfully launch and scale online ventures. Through her rapidly growing consultancy, she helps clients recession-proof their businesses, working with them to transform any traditional brick-and-mortar business into a successful online empire.Learn more and book a discovery call with Ocean at https://oceanmaria.com



