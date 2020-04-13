Global Procurement Solutions Launches “Operation VA Resupply” Reorganizing a Large Scale Supply Chain and Prioritizing Deliveries to Veteran Medical Facilities

WASHINGTON, DC, USA, April 13, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- Global Procurement Solutions Inc. Launches “Operation VA Resupply” Reorganizing a Large Scale Supply Chain and Prioritizing Deliveries to Veteran Medical FacilitiesWashington D.C., April 10, 2020 // Recognizing the increased utilization of paper sanitation products by VA medical and healthcare facilities to combat the spread of COVID 19 in March and the expected increase in need as the outbreak is expected to peak this month. Global Procurement Solutions Inc. (GPS) was able to react quickly and organize a large-scale strategic resupply, in what the company is calling: Operation VA Resupply.GPS is working with the largest paper manufacturers in America, like Georgia Pacific and Kimberly Clark, to arrange truckloads of American-made, toilet tissue, paper towels and dry wipes for the VA healthcare facilities that have critical shortages.As Operation VA Resupply is underway, the first of 8 trucks arrived yesterday with 3 more arriving today. The remaining 4 will arrive over the next several days and even more to come after that.“In times of crisis, there are those who are compelled to do more, simply because it is the right thing to do. Operation VA Resupply embodies that spirit through reprioritization of the supply chain to ensure VA Medical Centers could continue to save our veterans lives,” said Charles Fowler, the President and Founder of GPS. “This could not have been possible without the dedication of the team at Global Procurement Solutions and the commitment of senior level executives at Georgia Pacific and Kimberly Clark to prioritize the healthcare facilities of the Department of Veterans Affairs for immediate resupply.”These first shipments ensure that over half the VA Medical Centers across the U.S. will have at least 2 months’ supply of sanitation paper products, stored locally, for immediate delivery by the prime vendors: Concordance Healthcare and Medline Industries.About Global Procurement Solutions Inc.GPS is a Service Disabled Veteran Owned Small Business (SDVOSB), and a primary distributor of sanitation products to the Department of Veterans Affairs medical and elder care facilities nationwide. GPS works with multiple agencies through the VA’s Medical Surgical Prime Vendor-NG, Defense Logistics Agency’s Medical Surgical Prime Vendor and GSA’s Multiple Award Schedule contracting programs. Founded in 2010, GPS is located in Orlando, FL, and oversees the distribution of 25,000+ products covering the full spectrum of both sanitation and office supplies. For more information visit www.gpsfederal.com



