WHILE THE WORLD STRUGGLES FOR PPE, US CREATIVE DIRECTOR ASSEMBLES AN INTERNATIONAL TEAM TO MAKE A MASK FOR ALL

'A Mask For All' 2.0 as worn by designer Amine Arezki 'A Mask For All' 2.0 front view featuring its filter pod insert and filter media Printed examples of 'A Mask For All' before being finished

The mask is 3D printable, cleanable, reusable, and can be printed on ANY 3D printer (home or industrial), by anyone, anywhere

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, April 12, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- WE are living in an unprecedented moment in time, one that brings with it an unparalleled opportunity for creative thinkers to rise to the challenge and make a difference in people’s lives. As the COVID-19 pandemic took off in the world and the news, ECD Tito Melega found he could not sit on the sidelines without asking, How can I help? Where can I help?"Behavior has become the message. Just as with people, brands will be remembered for their character and the actions they did—or did not—take in this moment of need.” said Tito Melega, ECD, TitoMelega.com “Right now, is about people. We are all our own individual brands. We are in this together and it's everyone’s turn to raise a hand and help out".Collectively designed during daily ZOOM video meetings, ‘A Mask For All’ is one of many recent examples of social distancing bringing people together through technology.Amine Arezki, Ph.D., a Product Strategy and Autonomous Systems expert in Stuttgart, Germany, Justin Nussbaum, Ph.D., founder and CEO of an innovative 3D printing startup in Knoxville, TN, and Tito Melega, an Executive Creative Director with residences in Los Angeles and Detroit, utilized the platform to brainstorm, challenge, and evolve the mask’s design daily.“I am personally proud to be part of such cooperation for a common cause between Europe and the US."We must continue to collaborate in this way even after these hard times have passed.” said Amine Arezki, Ph.D, Co-Founder of ixerabot.comBecause the need for such a product is so high—as of March 31, CDC started telling doctors to wear bandanas in the ER, according to KCAL9—they launched AMaskForAll.com quickly, though the small team continues to work across several time zones to improve on the mask’s design and features.Justin Nussbaum said: “We already have demand for over a thousand face masks by medical professionals but do not have the printing capacity to fulfill all of these requests.“We have secured a supplier of filament and high-quality filter media which can be sent to anyone with multiple 3D printers who are willing to help print and donate these masks.”'A Mask For All' shows us that great things can happen when you combine creativity, passion, vision, technology, and a resourceful group of people with the willingness to jump in and pull it off.It must be noted that it is not meant to replace N95 respirators or surgical masks.No government approved testing were conducted to prove its effectiveness, and all people associated with its conception and design—as well as with its website—make no medical claims that using it will prevent catching COVID-19.If you can print and donate additional masks, know someone who can, have a suggestion, or are in need of masks, please email AMaskForAll@gmail.com.We are all in this together, and every little thing helps.The mask is scalable to fit different face sizes and it is 100% FREE TO DOWNLOAD at AMaskForAll.com.



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.