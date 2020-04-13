Entrée Capital Ventures Announces $100m Israel focused Early Stage Fund III

Entrée Capital Entrée Capital Fund III General Partners Entrée Investment Team : Avi Eyal, Ran Achituv, Eran Bielski and Doron Dinstein

ECV IL Fund III to target exceptional founders in early stage companies, building next generation solutions.

Backing the exceptional to achieve the impossible guides our investing. As former founders ourselves, we understand a founders’ mentality, and we work to support them every step of the way.” — Avi Eyal, Managing Partner

LONDON, UK, April 13, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- Entrée Capital , a leading global venture capital firm, today announced the closing of Israel Early Stage Fund III (“Fund III”). Fund III closed at $100m primarily from existing long term investors, as well as new international institutions.Fund III will target early stage companies with Israeli founders across Israel, Europe and the USA, that are active in the fields of deep technology, SaaS, Fintech, Quantum computing, AI, AR/VR, Healthcare, Fintech, contrarian and ‘loss of friction’ opportunities. The Fund will invest in early stage startups, from angel to early Series A, typically providing funding rounds from $500,000 to $5,000,000, and reserve a substantial portion to back its successful teams.Since 2010, Entrée Capital has established a strong track record, having invested $300m directly in over 70 companies, many of which have gone on to become successful. Notable amongst these are Snap, monday.com, Stripe, Glovo, Cazoo, Riskified, HouseParty, Stash, PillPack, SeatGeek, FundBox and Coupang.“‘Backing the exceptional to achieve the impossible’ is fundamental to our continued success. As former founders ourselves, we understand a founders’ mentality, and we work to support them every step of the way, from ideation through to late stage success. In this time of global crisis, we believe exceptional founders will emerge that will solve new challenges, many of which will address the new reality we live in”, said Aviad Eyal , Managing Partner.The Fund has recently bolstered its team to continue building out its platform. Fund III is pleased to announce that Doron Dinstein MD, Medical Director at Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) and previously the Chief Medical Officer of Mazor Robotics (NASDAQ:MZOR), who saw it through its acquisition by Medtronic for $1.6bn, has joined the team in the position of Venture Partner – Healthcare, to focus on digital health and related opportunities.“When we invest outside the US, we specifically look for early stage VC funds with a track record of distributions, which is rare - Entrée Capital has demonstrated this over the years.”, said Michael Kim, founder of Cendana Capital, a leading institutional LP focused on early stage venture capital.In this challenging time, Entrée Capital is immensely grateful to its investors, employees, portfolio companies and stakeholders who have chosen to place their confidence in the firm. Since the start of the crisis, utilizing its resources, Entrée and its staff have been assisting its portfolio companies, contributing to the community and at Israel’s COVID19 task force. Some portfolio companies have even repurposed portions of their R&D and operations to help solve various healthcare challenges.“We are fortunate to be playing a small part in assisting healthcare institutions, care organizations and those affected by this pandemic. It is important for us to be able to look back after the crisis and be proud that we contributed. That’s part of being in an ecosystem, a community, and a shared value system that, we hope, will continue to set us apart” added Ran Achituv , Managing Partner.For more information visit www.entreecapital.vc ENDSAbout Entrée CapitalEntrée Capital, with offices in Israel, UK and the US, was founded in 2010 to provide multi-stage funding to innovative seed, early and growth stage companies all over the world. Entrée Capital manages over $450m across five funds. Its portfolio includes monday.com, Snap, Stripe, Deliveroo, Prospa, Riskified, FundBox, HouseParty, Stash, PillPack, Gusto, Cazoo, Coupang, Glovo and over 60 other investments. For more information visit www.entreecapital.vc



