BHERC OPERATION LOVE SET TO DELIVER EASTER SUNDAY MEALS AND ESSENTIAL GOODS TO SENIORS IN LOS ANGELES AREA

Sending a message of love this Easter to Seniors to boost morale in the midst of negative impact of social distancing.

This small showing of love is practical and a heartfelt demonstration of the importance of our seniors. Showing our seniors they have not been forgotten during our necessary physical distancing.” — Sandra Evers-Manly, President of BHERC

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, USA, April 12, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- (Los Angeles, CA) The Black Hollywood Education and Resource Center (BHERC) continues its “Operation Love” outreach Sunday, April 12, 2020 in the Los Angeles area targeted towards seniors and those with “underlying” health conditions who have been extremely impacted and need assistance. This effort will provide An Easter Sunday meal and gift basket of essential items for 100 seniors. Volunteers will pick up and deliver meals and baskets between 1o:00am and 1:00pm.The program has reach over 500 seniors since the start of the pandemic.

“Operation Love” meals and gift baskets are for seniors including retired nurses, caregivers and other that have labored in the community for many years among others. All have in some way or another added to the betterment of Los Angeles over the decades. “This small showing of love is both a practical and a heartfelt demonstration of the importance of our seniors. We want our seniors to know they have not been forgotten in the midst of our mandated and necessary physical distancing,” stated Sandra Evers-Manly, President of BHERC.

The gift basket includes hard to find items such as: gloves, toilet paper, face masks, hand sanitizer, paper towels and various other essential items. The meals and baskets will be prepared and delivered using City/State and CDC guidelines. Contributors to the gift baskets include the Barbershop Health Outreach Program www.blackbarbershop.org Dr. Bill Releford, Founder, Mothers in Action, Tracy Mitchell, President and Larry Chapman, Production Coordinator, Record One Studio.

During this unprecedented time in our lives, this COVID19 worldwide health and humanitarian pandemic is redefining the very way we live out our lives daily. In many instances, eclipsing the future of what daily work, education, entertainment and play will look like in the future for all of us. In addition to the need for essential supplies is the need for emotional support. “Operation Love delivers a strong message that you are not alone in these difficult times. We are with you!” remarked Evers-Manly.

At BHERC, this is the kind of action that has made the BHERC family, its friends and colleagues, unique demonstrating an enthusiastic abiding support and responsive manner when called upon over the years. BHERC encourages everyone that can to act. “Let’s remind the ones around us how much they matter. Encourage them to stay strong and steadfast,” noted Evers-Manly.

The BHERC family encourages everyone to consider supporting a senior You can:

· Call a senior to check on their well being

· If shopping (do so under City/State and CDC guidelines), pick up an item or two for a senior or someone in need (practice social distancing)

· Help with an online task

· Make a meal and drop off (practice social distancing)

· Send an online order to someone in need

In addition to the focus on seniors, the BHERC Operation Love is focused on distributing masks to the homeless in Los Angeles and supporting the National Black Nurses Association (NBNA). Last week the BHERC president made a contribution to the NBNA to create a special fund to support nurses on the front-line battling COVID19 and to curate an online instructional program for Nurses to Help Nurses. The NBNA donation will also provide 1000 masks for NBNA nurses and provide support for their distribution of masks and meals where chapters are located across the country. “Each and every one of us must reach out in a safe way to make sure vulnerable populations have someone to talk to, have medications and have enough food to eat during these difficult times, “ expressed Dr. Martha A. Dawson, President of the National Black Nurses Association. “We are pleased to partner with Ms. Sandra Evers-Manly during these challenging times.”

Everyone can all join in the fight by making just a quick phone call or sending a simple text message. Keeping each other positive and reminding your neighbors and loved ones that even in our isolation, we are not alone. #BHERCStrongTogether

For more information about BHERC email bherc@bherc.org.

About the BHERC - Founded in 1996 by Sandra Evers-Manly, the Black Hollywood Education and Resource Center is a nonprofit, public benefit organization designed to advocate, educate, research, develop, and preserve the history and future of Black images in film and television. Through film festivals, award ceremonies, book signings, script readings, contests, scholarships, other programs and special events, BHERC recognizes the contributions of Black men and women in front of and behind the scenes in the entertainment industry.

