Final Act - A Perfect Recipe for a Thriller

Mix together: Knowing when you are going to die ... Guns ... and an Election. Add Russians and stir.

CARPINTERIA, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, April 11, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / --“…a riveting story that’s impossible to put down …” -- D. Donovan, Senior Reviewer, Midwest Book Review“…dark humor, witty dialogues, and intelligent burning questions…” -- Rabia Tanveer, Readers’ Favorite“...a chilling, page-turning reflection of modern life.” -- Self-Publishing Review“An entertaining story from a master of the craft.” -- Christian Sia, Readers’ FavoriteIn this fast-paced sequel to the highly successful, Final Notice, master storyteller Van Fleisher weaves a plot that is simultaneously realistic and surrealistic ... and totally engrossing. Once again, it is set in today’s chaotic political climate and gun-crazy culture; and once again, it features the “only slightly” sci-fi watch – the VT2 – that monitors blood chemistry so accurately that it can predict the wearer’s death within 10, 20 or 30 days.But while Final Notice asked the question: “What would you do if you knew – for certain – that you had a couple weeks to live?” ... Final Act asks: “What might others do if they knew that you only had a couple weeks to live?” And when those “others” include Bratva (the Russian Mafia) and the SVR (formerly the KGB), you have a page-turner that turns “what if” into “what is.”Final Act picks up the VT2 story during a presidential election year. Dr. Vijay Patel, the watch’s inventor, is stunned and horrified by the havoc his creation has brought about, and works in cooperation with Zoe Brouet of the FBI to stem the violence associated with the VT2. The danger to everyone – especially the presidential candidates – is palpable. Crafted with suspense, dark humor, irony, and a dash of romance, Final Act casts a clear light on the deep divisions within our country, divisions that have been widened and exploited by a malignant foreign power.About the Author: A current resident of Carpinteria, California, Van Fleisher spent half his life living and working outside the U.S. as Director of International Marketing with TWA and as an International Management Consultant; and he brings this experience to bear on the plot of Final Act, the second book of his Final Series. His insight into what goes on behind closed boardroom doors gives the slightly “sci-fi” premise of both Final Notice and Final Act very realistic feels. More-over, his two careers have taken him around the world (including a year living in India) and his first-hand experience with – and respect for – other cultures and genders is apparent in this book.“Final Notice,” says Fleisher, “was meant to highlight my concerns with America’s approach to gun ownership, ageism, the growing prejudice against immigrants, and our broken political system. Final Act is a continuation of my focus on some badly needed changes. This book won’t fix these issues, but my goal was to write something that will keep the dialogue open in an entertaining way.”Van is currently working on a third book in the series, Final Chance.More Information Regarding Final Act:Contact: Van FleisherTel: +1 267 251 3375van@vanfleisher.comWebsite: www.vanfleisher.com ISBN (Print Edition): 978-1-7320833-1-8ISBN (eBook Edition): 978-1-7320833-2-5Publisher: VF3330 pagesPrices starting at $2.99 for Kindle version.Paperback editions are available and a audible version is in the works.Available at:Amazon: https://www.amazon.com/dp/B086Y9YD6T And other leading online and physical bookstores



