Florida State Parks Foundation Mourns the Passing of Board Member, Representative Kristin Jacobs

Florida loses a passionate advocate for the environment

We were privileged to have had such a dynamic and energetic board member. She will be greatly missed but her legacy will continue.” — Foundation President Gil Ziffer

TALLAHASSEE, FL, UNITED STATES, April 11, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- It is with great sadness that the Florida State Parks Foundation has learned of the death of Florida State Representative Kristin Jacobs, board member and passionate advocate for the environment.“We were privileged to have had such a dynamic and energetic board member. She will be greatly missed but her legacy will continue”, said Foundation President Gil Ziffer.Kristin was the Executive Director of Resiliency Florida. A well-recognized and highly regarded voice in the field of resiliency, sustainable growth and climate change policy, Jacobs also served as the State Representative in Florida’s 96th House District. For 16 years, Kristin served as Broward County Commissioner and was twice chosen to serve as Mayor.In 2011, Kristin was selected to serve as Chair of the White House National Ocean Council’s Governance Coordinating Committee, which advised President Obama on local government perspectives on ocean policy. 2013 found Jacobs chosen among a select few to join President Obama at Georgetown University as he unveiled the nation’s first Climate Action Plan, and that same year President Obama appointed her to the Local and Tribal Leaders Task Force on Climate Preparedness and Resilience. Kristin was twice invited to testify before Congress on the Clean Water Act and Climate Change issues. She joined the Florida States Park Foundation as a board director in 2018.At some point, a celebration of her life will be held at her favorite park, Lake Kissimmee State Park. Her cremated remains will be scattered into the headwaters of the Everglades, the unique wetland she did so much to protect.



