New $3 E-Book Offers Practical Work From Home (WFH) Tips and Game-changing tools for leaders and parents

FAST READ BOOKS Launches new publishing imprint with timely book for everyone. Learn how to manage stress, practice resilience, lead virtually, improve sleep.

SANTA BARBARA, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, April 11, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- With over a billion people worldwide working from home during the Covid-19 global pandemic, both companies and employees are navigating a new reality and looking for help to thrive now and beyond.A new book, WFH: Working From Home: A Thrival Guide For Challenging Times offers game-changing tips and tools to help leaders and individuals thrive during this difficult time of sudden change, set up a home office, manage stress, practice resilience, manage your brand/reputation and effectively lead virtual teams. The book also gives holistic advice to help with sleep, self care and parenting WFH: Working From Home: A Thrival Guide For Challenging Times is a $3 e-book and $5 paperback written by Linda Newlin, MCC and published by Fast Read Books, a subsidiary of Luna Madre Publishing.. All Fast Read books are priced at less than $5 and are designed to be read in around an hour.Newlin has worked with thousands of leaders and their teams in global organizations over the past 30 years to increase their leadership skills, shift cultures, enhance emotional intelligence and build high performing teams. “This book is filled with scientifically-proven methodologies and tools that can help people develop new habits and practices that will sustain them now and into the future,” adds Newlin. “I want to help people move away from the negative mindset of what this is doing to you, and shift to consider what this might DO FOR YOU? This global experience of working from home is ripe with opportunity. What if you got more sleep? What if you finished all the guilt and should lists haunting you? What if you practiced radical self-care?”WFH: Working From Home: A Thrival Guide For Challenging Times features:• Steps to Shift Mindset and Focus• The Power of Validation• The Neuroscience of Stress• Resilience Practices• How to Effectively Lead and Develop Your Team Remotely• Home Office Set Up and Efficiencies• Creative and Resourceful ParentingAbout Linda Newlin, MCCLinda is a Master Certified Coach, consultant, facilitator, HR strategic partner, speaker and singer/songwriter with more than 30 years’ experience in human resources, career management, recruiting, leadership and team development. She has worked with companies such as 3M, Microsoft, Merrill Lynch, Booz Allen, Genentech/Roche, T. Rowe Price, PacifiCare Health Systems, Blue Cross, Comp USA, Hallmark, PWC and other Fortune 100 companies globally. She was also a coach and teacher for the Hoffman Institute and co-created the Inner Work of Leaders course while on faculty. www.Cultivate.SolutionsNewlin’s other books include Drop It: A Coach’s Secret to Productivity Presence and Possibility (2015) and a series of books and validation journals for children and teens: Growing Up Whole: A Child's GuideBook.###



