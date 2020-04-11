Stamford Linen Announces Update on Emergency Linen Services for NYC and CT

Stamford Linen is a best-in-class linen service serving New York City and Connecticut. The company is announcing new emergency linen services.

We're excited to offer our new emergency linen service.” — Paul McDonald

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, April 11, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- Stamford Uniform and Linen , a top-rated linen service operating in New York City including Brooklyn at https://www.stamfordlinen.com/ , is proud to announce a significant upgrade to service offerings. The company is announcing a new ' emergency linen service ' page as New York healthcare, medical, doctor's office, and other critical entities such as governmental or nonprofit struggle to keep up with rising linen demands during the current pandemic."We're excited to offer our new emergency linen service," explained Paul McDonald, CEO of Stamford Uniform and Linen. "Government agencies, hospitals, and medical offices have a one-stop shop to outsource their emergency linen services to us."Interested persons can learn more at https://www.stamfordlinen.com/emergency-linen/ or call the company at 203-504-3111 for a quote on emergency linen service. The company is ready to operate 24/7 to work with emergency operators such as healthcare, medical, or doctor's offices that need to outsource their commercial laundry needs.EMERGENCY LINEN AND LAUNDRY SERVICEAs a business owner, worrying about how employees look is one hassle that is not needed. Dealing with the larger commercial laundry services can also be a hassle – difficult billing, bad customer service. They don’t tend to do rapid, “emergency” linen and “emergency” commercial linen services. But, businesses such as New York City hospitals or medical offices don’t need any more hassles. That’s where Stamford Uniform and Linen comes in. Here are the steps to a successful engagement.First, the company's commercial laundry specialist will meet with the entity, one-on-one to discuss its emergency laundry needs. Second, the company specialist will create an estimate on services needed. What will be done, when, where, and how. Third, if engagement is set to begin, the company will begin service immediately. It is known that beginning service is immediate.ABOUT STAMFORD UNIFORM AND LINENStamford Uniform and Linen is a top-rated commercial delivery service. Stamford Uniform and Linen offers pickup and delivery service for the greater New York City area. Locations available include Manhattan, Brooklyn and Queens. As opposed to a traditional uniform supply company, the company ‘rents’ uniforms or linens making it easier than ever for small businesses. Stamford Uniform is available to businesses looking for restaurant uniforms for chefs, cooking staff, wait staff and bartenders. Restaurant table linens and hotel linens are also available. To contact the best uniform and linen supply service, go to the website.Web. https://www.stamfordlinen.com/



